HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian School will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on March 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the CCS Commons. In their January update, the American Red Cross states that it is "facing a national blood crisis- our worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care." The Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types in recent weeks.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO