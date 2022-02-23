ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Cause of death announced for Minnesota bus driver found dead by basketball team

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MiG6n_0eMiE8D600
Joe Nelson

The beloved school bus driver who was found dead inside a bus after a high school basketball game in January died from heart disease, according to autopsy results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

The report, obtained by Willmar Radio, lists 48-year-old Jeannie Waltz's cause of death as right ventricular dysplasia-cardiomyopathy, which the Mayo Clinic describes as a "rare type of cardiomyopathy" that causes the lower right heart chamber to be replaced by scar tissue, which can lead to heart rhythm problems.

Waltz, who lived in the western Minnesota town of Clara City, was found unresponsive by members of the MACCRAY girls basketball team following a high school game in Tyler, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Tyler Police Department confirmed to Bring Me The News that Waltz stayed in the bus during basketball games between MACCRAY and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton from approximately 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"They (the team members) had ran back to the school for someone to contact 911," Tyler Police Chief AJ Anderson wrote in an email to Bring Me The News.

Tyler PD, Fire and ambulance services responded to the school and performed CPR before Waltz was taken to Avera Tyler Hospital and pronounced dead.

Anderson said it's common for bus drivers to remain on the bus and keep the vehicle running during the winter. Waltz was alone on the bus and no contact was made with her until the girls team tried to get back on the bus, according to Anderson.

"Jeannie worked as a paraprofessional at the MACCRAY High School and later started driving bus for the district," her obituary says. "She loved interacting with the kids and having great co-workers only added value to the job she loved."

Comments / 31

Loraine Busch
3d ago

My Sincerest Sympathies to all Family and Friends. Also to the MACCRAY SCHOOL DISTRICT. She will be missed by all whose lives the touched. R.I.P. Ms. Waltz, 🥺🙏🏽🌹✝️🕊️🌟

Reply
18
B.RIGHT
3d ago

Another vaccidental death… never seen this rate of heart disease before…. Shame on politicians and their need for power. Judgement day won’t be rigged though so they will get what they deserve!!!

Reply(8)
38
sonny james
2d ago

So sorry for everyone touched by this loss of life. The vaccination had nothing to do with the heart disease if she had it.

Reply
3
Related
Bring Me The News

10 injured in crash involving school bus in Rochester

Three people were hospitalized and seven children were treated at the scene after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash involved a Toyota Camry, Ford Edge and a school bus that were all going southbound on Highway 52 at Civic Center Drive at around 9:15 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Canadian man killed in crash on I-94 near Fergus Falls

A Canadian man was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls this week. Waldemar Eswein of West Kelowna, British Columbia, was heading eastbound on I-94 in Tumuli Township just after 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the State Patrol. The 53-year-old — in a Chevy Silverado — was stopped in a lane of traffic near mile post 70.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyler, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Ramsey County, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Ramsey County, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Clara City, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Bus Driver#Cause Of Death#Willmar Radio#The Mayo Clinic#Maccray#Tyler Police Department#Russell Tyler Ruthton#Cpr
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 25

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 961 newly reported cases and 15 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,081. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Minnesota's test positivity rate...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Investigators reveal new details in unsolved 2001 killing of MN woman

Investigators believe the person who killed Rachel Anthony in 2001 was buying Mickey's Malt Liquor and Kool cigarettes the night she disappeared. Anthony, of Pequot Lakes, was finishing her shift at Ultimate Liquors in Pine River on Feb. 27, 2001, when someone bought the liquor and cigarettes at 9:57 p.m., the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Cass County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
CASS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
Bring Me The News

Arrest made in May 2021 shooting death of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith

Nine months after Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot in the head while jumping on a trampoline in a Minneapolis yard, authorities say they have a suspect. Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) arrested a 19-year-old Minneapolis man at his home around noon Wednesday in connection with Ottoson-Smith's death, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The suspect was booked into Hennepin County Jail at 2:08 p.m. and is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Videos show aftermath of large pileup near Fargo in Monday blizzard

More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstate 94 near Casselton, North Dakota, during Monday's blizzard. Emergency crews responded to the crash on the westbound lanes of the interstate Monday morning, where photos showed whiteout conditions that prompted no-travel advisories in many areas of North Dakota and the eventual closure of I-94 between Fargo and Jamestown due to blizzard conditions.
FARGO, ND
Bring Me The News

Boy, 15, charged with random killing of St. Paul businesswoman

Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy who is suspected of killing a St. Paul businesswoman as she drove through the Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Feb. 16. The teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis, and was being held in Hennepin County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 34-year-old Julia (Yuliya) Li, of St. Paul, as well as other crimes that occurred in Hennepin County, the St. Paul Police Department said.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

The latest homicide this year in Minneapolis happened Tuesday night when a man was shot in a residential neighborhood on the city's South Side. Shots were reported to the Minneapolis Police Department at 8:38 p.m., prompting officers from the 3rd Precinct to head to the 3300 block of South 25th Avenue where they found a man face down in a yard.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy