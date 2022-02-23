Spider-Man No Way Home Blu-ray Release Date Finally Announced

Since the early 2010s DC Comics and Warner Brothers have been at the top of the food chain when it comes to Superhero direct-to-video movies. Over the last decade DC has made their own animated universe of films, similarly to their live action counterparts in the MCU. While their DC Animated Movie Universe, simply dubbed DCAMU, has seemingly been done for a while now with Justice League Dark: Apokolips War being the last film in 2020, it appears that this animated universe will continue in some form with the DC Showcase short Constantine: The House of Mystery. This magical tale is coming to Blu-ray and 4K Digital on May 3, 2022 for $24.99. It will also act as the headliner of 4 shorts for the release which include previously released Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth!, The Losers, and Blue Beetle.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO