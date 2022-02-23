ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No Way Home’ Cast Recreates Spider-Man Pointing Meme to Announce ‘No Way Home’ Video Release

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has made $1.8 billion at the box office and been seen by about half the people on the entire planet, we can finally have a little fun with the fact that the film does indeed star three generations of movie Spider-Men: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield,...

