‘No Way Home’ Cast Recreates Spider-Man Pointing Meme to Announce ‘No Way Home’ Video Release

If you threw Back to the Future, E.T., and Deadpool in a blender you might get something like The Adam Project. (You might also get a terrible mess; we must insist you do not put movies in a blender. Movies are not food.) Netflix’s latest stab at creating its own blockbuster franchise stars Ryan Reynolds as a time traveler who teams up with his younger self for an adventure to, I don’t know, save the future or change the future or prevent the future from changing. You know these time travelers, they’ve always got some enormous plan and it never goes right, and the rules of time travel barely make sense, but it can be a lot of fun anyway.

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO