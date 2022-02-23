Investitionsbank Berlin offsets CO2 emissions

Pennsylvanians should be concerned about the EPA’s proposed methane standards, which do not go far enough to address methane emissions in our state. Pennsylvania is the second-largest natural gas producing state, and its methane emissions have a significant impact on global climate change. Methane, 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas, is leaking at well pads, storage tanks, compressor stations, processing facilities and pipelines, and it is routinely burned off during gas production. Climate change is already making Pittsburgh hotter and wetter than it was when I moved here over 30 years ago.
