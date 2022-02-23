ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ford Ranger Raptor Reveals A Sneak Peek At The New Volkswagen Amarok

By José Rodríguez Jr.
Jalopnik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor is almost here, and it’s looking a lot like the Ranger’s stablemate, the Ford Everest. There’s another new model that’ll possibly share the Ranger’s appearance and platform. Not the Ford Maverick, but the new Volkswagen Amarok. VW is keeping a lid on the upcoming Amarok’s specs...

jalopnik.com

CNET

New Ford Ranger Raptor Debuts Monday Night: How to Watch the Livestream

Ford revealed its next-generation Ranger midsize truck late last year. The pickup is suitably aggressive and its interior looks better than ever, thanks to an improved design and lots of tech. But some hard-core enthusiasts will want more than the standard model offers, which is why the Blue Oval has been cooking up a high-performance Raptor version of the Ranger, which is set to debut on Tuesday.
MotorBiscuit

The Coolest Ford Ranger Raptor Models Are Banned in the U.S.

We’re finally getting the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor soon, and we know it will be a beast. However, other countries will get the new Ford Ranger Raptor first, which is a little upsetting. Other countries may have cooler models too. Why are some Ford Ranger Raptor models banned in...
hypebeast.com

Ford Unveils the Updated Ranger Raptor for 2023

Ford has just unveiled the 2023 update for the Ranger Raptor. Now carrying a series of exterior revamps that bring the pickup closer in line with the automaker’s F-150 model, the new Ranger Raptor also packs decent power under its hood, as well as a whole series of performance enhancements that allow it to tackle off-road terrains. Available in either petrol or diesel models, the former will feature a twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine pushing out 392 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque, while the latter will carry a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine, although it’ll only be available in select markets. Both engines will get the anti-lag treatment, meaning its turbo will continue spinning for up to three seconds even when your foot is off the gas pedal, and all power is sent through a 10-speed automatic transmission.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Debuts As All-New High Performance Pickup

Ford Authority has reported a number of exclusive details pertaining to the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor over the past several months, including its unique interior features, the fact that it will be lighter than the current-gen model, and that it will be powered by Ford’s 3.0L EcoBoost V6 – which Ford Authority was the first to report nearly a year ago. Now, the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor has been officially revealed, and all of those details have come to fruition on the most powerful version of the pickup to date.
topgear.com

The new Ford Ranger Raptor gets a proper twin-turbo V6 engine

Ford’s next-gen Raptor will arrive later this year with a petrol-powered 284bhp V6. Skip 20 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. When Ford launched the first Ranger Raptor pick-up a few years ago, we loved everything about it....
MotorBiscuit

Another Carvana Customer Receives Car With Hidden Issues

Carvana has quickly become a major force in the used car industry. However, has the volume of car sales become too much for the used car dealer to handle, or maybe something more nefarious? A Colorado woman recently bought a 2019 Honda Pilot, but instead of excitement over her purchase, with was met with a disturbing question; Why did her Honda have 40,000 more miles on the title than the odometer?
