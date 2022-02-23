The Ford Ranger Raptor Reveals A Sneak Peek At The New Volkswagen Amarok

Ford has just unveiled the 2023 update for the Ranger Raptor. Now carrying a series of exterior revamps that bring the pickup closer in line with the automaker’s F-150 model, the new Ranger Raptor also packs decent power under its hood, as well as a whole series of performance enhancements that allow it to tackle off-road terrains. Available in either petrol or diesel models, the former will feature a twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine pushing out 392 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque, while the latter will carry a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine, although it’ll only be available in select markets. Both engines will get the anti-lag treatment, meaning its turbo will continue spinning for up to three seconds even when your foot is off the gas pedal, and all power is sent through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

