Law enforcement officials say former president of NYPD sergeants union to surrender to face criminal charges

Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp organisation has announced an “Autopsy Initiative” to provide free second autopsies for the families of victims of police-related deaths.The organisation unveiled the initiative to provide “a second autopsy free-of-charge for victims’ families who have lost their loved ones due to a police-related death” in a statement on its website on Wednesday.“The services offered through the Initiative include the completion of a second autopsy, disclosure of preliminary findings, and issuance of the final autopsy report,” it added.The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s organisation also defined a police-related death in its statement as one that “occurs...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO