ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Law enforcement officials say former president of NYPD sergeants union to surrender to face criminal charges

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officials say former...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Ex-NYPD union boss pleads not guilty to fraud charge

NEW YORK — When he wasn’t tweeting insults about New York City officials, federal prosecutors say a former police labor boss was bilking his union out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by turning in fraudulent expense reports, inflating costs and charging for meals and groceries that weren’t business related.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WYFF4.com

Former Pacolet police officer arrested and charged, officials say

PACOLET, S.C. — A former Pacolet police officer was arrested and charged on Wednesday, according to Ryan Alphin with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Benjamin Perry Levi, 42, from Spartanburg was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office, Alphin said. The incident took...
PACOLET, SC
KFVS12

Former Southeast Mo. State officer facing child molestation charges surrenders badge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The former Southeast Missouri State University police officer arrested for child molestation gives up his badge from behind bars. According to the head of the Missouri Peace Officer Standard and Training Program, John Reyna voluntarily surrendered his license. We don’t have an exact date, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Colin Kaepernick to pay for private autopsies for Americans killed in police-related deaths

Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp organisation has announced an “Autopsy Initiative” to provide free second autopsies for the families of victims of police-related deaths.The organisation unveiled the initiative to provide “a second autopsy free-of-charge for victims’ families who have lost their loved ones due to a police-related death” in a statement on its website on Wednesday.“The services offered through the Initiative include the completion of a second autopsy, disclosure of preliminary findings, and issuance of the final autopsy report,” it added.The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s organisation also defined a police-related death in its statement as one that “occurs...
NFL
WTOP

Group of protesting truckers begin trip to DC area this week

Inspired by the trucker convoy in Canada, a group from California says it will now head to D.C. to protest COVID-19 restrictions. It is one of many planned convoys of truckers that is planned to come to the D.C. region next month. But they don’t plan on entering the District; instead, they will “terminate in the vicinity of the DC area,” according.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Sergeants#Ap#Copyright 2022#The Associated Press
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former dog breeder now faces criminal charges in Wayne County

A former Wayne County man whose dog breeding operation was shut down by federal authorities is now facing criminal charges of animal neglect. Daniel Gingerich, 26, has been charged with two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death, an aggravated misdemeanor. He is also facing four counts of animal neglect, a serious misdemeanor. […] The post Former dog breeder now faces criminal charges in Wayne County appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police chief launches internal investigation into death of police recruit, wife

Fairfax County’s police chief announced he’s launching an internal investigation into the death of a police recruit and his wife. Officers responded to the couple’s Mount Vernon, Virginia, home just after 8 p.m. Saturday, when they found the recruit’s wife shot. She died later at a hospital, according to police. Officers also found a number of weapons in the home.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GBI spokesperson to be 1st female president of Black law enforcement group in Ga.

Growing up, Natalie Ammons was always attracted to public service. She was just 18 years old when she joined the GBI in 1993. Now, nearly 30 years later, she is the agency’s deputy director of public and governmental affairs and was just elected the first female president of Georgia’s chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.
ATLANTA, GA
WTOP

Top 15 fugitive wanted for DC gender-reveal party shooting arrested in Florida

U.S. Marshals have caught up with one of their Top 15 fugitives — a D.C. man accused of killing a man by firing into a crowd at a gender-reveal party last year. A tip came into the Capital Area Task Force, leading the marshals to flag their counterparts in West Palm Beach, Florida. Those marshals found and arrested Nyjell Outler in an apartment there at 1 p.m., according to Dave Omui with the U.S. Marshals Service.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTOP

Police ID worker stabbed to death at Lakeforest Mall

The worker who was stabbed to death at the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Monday has been identified. Montgomery County police said Tuesday Jose Alexander Maldonado, 23, of Gaithersburg, was stabbed at about 11 a.m. Monday near the food court. He died later at a hospital. Police said Maldonado worked...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
TheDailyBeast

Ex-NYPD Union Boss Ed Mullins in Custody to Face Criminal Charges, Reports Say

After a tumultuous exit from his role as the NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association President, Ed Mullins is in federal custody and expected to be hit with criminal charges, according to multiple reports citing police sources. Last year, Mullins resigned from his position amid a federal investigation that included raids on both his home and the union’s Manhattan headquarters. The raid stemmed from a criminal probe by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Separately, Mullins was also found guilty in two internal NYPD disciplinary proceedings concerning his incendiary tweets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Honduran Ex-president Says Willing To Surrender Amid Extradition Requests

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said Tuesday he is ready to collaborate with national police, hours after authorities surrounded his house amid U.S. government requests that he be arrested and extradited to Washington. Speculation had been swirling for months that the United States was planning to request Hernandez's extradition...
U.S. POLITICS
WTOP

3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd’s killing. Tou Thao, J....
SAINT PAUL, MN
WNEM

Law enforcement searches the house of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are at a house belonging to Rob and Anne Minard. Rob is the former chief of staff to Lee Chatfield. Chatfield, formerly House Speaker, has been under legal pressure following allegations over potential sexual abuse of a teen. However, police did not say what matter the search was related to.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy