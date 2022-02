NEW YORK -- The women's jealousy grew this week on "The Bachelor" as some women were getting second dates while others had yet to receive a first one-on-one date. Sarah came back from her second one-on-one date clutching her rose to the ire of the group. She says she's ready for marriage and also ready to take on the liars who tried to get Clayton to eliminate her. Sarah immediately addressed the group of women and told them it wasn't anyone's place to say that she's not ready to be engaged and too young. Mara sat there quietly, rolling her eyes for a while, and then admitted that she did talk to Clayton about not being happy that she hadn't had a one-on-one date yet. Then, Sarah said that Clayton said to her on their date that the comments made about her seemed like a last-ditch effort by someone who was worried about going home.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO