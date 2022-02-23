ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania trucker protest to D.C. on Wednesday could keep food off shelves in stores; National Guard to assist

By John Lynch, CBS News, KATHRYN WATSON
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved requests from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard assistance ahead of trucker protests expected to arrive in the area soon.

7News first reported on the truck protest to DC on February 11 after finding a Facebook group called  ‘FREEDOM CONVOY TO DC 2022 LOGISTICS, Carpool, Lodging, Support, Forum’

Roughly 700 National Guard personnel will be deployed to help control traffic at designated traffic posts and points leading to the Capitol. Truck drivers protesting vaccine requirements are expected to depart Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning and drive to the D.C. area, arriving late Wednesday or Thursday. The demonstration protesting vaccine requirements and other issues is inspired by truck driver protests in Canada .

“The people who live, work and visit the District are part of our community, and their safety is our first mission priority,” Major General Sherrie McCandless, commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, said in a statement. “Our MPD and USCP partners have asked for our help in ensuring people can demonstrate peacefully and safely, and we stand ready to assist.”

An organizer from the Scranton, Pennsylvania, area told CBS News he has “many” commitments for the protest against vaccine requirements and any other issues, and that they plan to block the D.C. beltway but not drive into the city. That could complicate commutes for those who live in neighboring Virginia and Maryland. The Virginia State Police and Maryland State Police tell CBS News they are monitoring the situation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said the Department of Homeland Security and the administration broadly are tracking reports about the potential convoy.

“We have been working, including from Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall here, as well as our Homeland Security Department, closely with our federal, state, and local partners to continuously assess the threat environment and keep our communities safe,” Psaki said. “And our efforts include enhanced intelligence sharing, a Critical Incident Response Plan for the U.S. Capitol, a regional security assessment, and a simulation experiment that developed data-driven recommendations to bolster regional security. So, we are closely monitoring, closely watching, and working with state and local authorities.”

Paul Brown
3d ago

God bless these truckers for standing up! People that are upset about, if you think going without your Twinkies is rough, you'll never survive in what our country is becoming. In any conflict to retain our God given rights, there was suffering to retain them. People have gotten so soft.

Paul Brown
3d ago

Jan. 6 was called an 'insurrection', and the riots in the Summer of 2020 were called 'peaceful'protests. If you don't see the difference, there's no hope for you.

Kira Marie
3d ago

The government should never force the people to get the vaccine. The people that want it get it. I got the whole 3 and so did hubby we both have health issues. And believe me knock on wood we have been good so far. And the only place we wear our mask is at the dr or hosp. So good luck truckers it's your right if you want the vaccine

WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley business accepts donations for displaced Ukrainians

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio Valley business is accepting donations to help Ukrainian refugees affected by the Russian invasion. Cloud 9 Salon and Spa owner, Bridgette Hardy, and her son, Shawn Holmes, who is also Cloud 9’s marketing director and a filmmaker, are collecting clothes, shoes, household essentials and other toiletries to send […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Supreme Court lifts block of public charter schools

West Virginia’s Supreme Court has lifted a lower court’s temporary blockage of public charter schools. The higher court issued the stay Wednesday. In December, a Kanawha County judge granted a preliminary injunction sought by parents in a lawsuit filed against Gov. Jim Justice and legislative leaders. Charter school implementation will continue under current law while […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Air Force officers sue over religious exemption denials

A dozen U.S. Air Force officers have filed a lawsuit against the federal government after the military denied their religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine. The officers are mostly from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. They’ve accused the Air Force of using a double standard when approving the requests. They say thousands […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

FCC issues warning before D.C trucker protest about radio use

The FCC has issued a warning about the use of radios in crimes just before a trucker protest in Washinton D.C. The reminder issued on February 22 says that amateur and personal radio services licensees and operators may not use radio equipment to commit or facilitate criminal acts. Individuals using radios in the Amateur or […]
PROTESTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bill to ban abortions over a disability advances

West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a bill that would prevent people from getting an abortion because they know or believe their child will be born with a disability. The bill is titled “The Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act,” but it would apply to any and all disabilities. It provides exemptions in […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Man found guilty for death threats to West Virginia Senator

A New York man has been convicted of making deadly threats to a U.S. senator and two Fox News personalities. Military veteran Rickey Johnson was convicted by a jury Thursday in Manhattan federal court of threatening a federal official and making interstate threats. The 48-year-old Manhattan resident is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia National Guard to deploy to D.C.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia National Guard says that about 80 soldiers and airmen will deploy to Washington, D.C. this week to support the U.S. Capitol Police. “Our National Guard is just phenomenal and we owe them everything for what they do to help our state and nation during times of need,” said Governor Jim […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Person
Jen Psaki
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County to remove mask procedure Friday

The Marshall County Board of Education had a special meeting on Thursday to make adjustments to the county’s current mask procedures. Starting Friday, February 25, facility, staff, and students will not need to wear a face-covering. All parents will have the option if they would like their child to continue to wear a mask. Marshall […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling public transportation at risk if HB 4331 doesn’t pass

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling’s Bus system is in serious jeopardy. It’s because of a bill currently stuck in the House of Delegates. If House Bill 4331does not pass this legislative session– jobs and funding are in danger. About 16 million dollars of federal funding would be taken away from the state. Wheeling is already feeling […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman drowns while kayaking in river

Officials at Great Smoky Mountains National Park say an Ohio woman drowned while kayaking in the Oconaluftee River along North Carolina’s western border. News outlets report that park officials said companions of the kayaker notified park rangers around 2:15 p.m. Thusday that she disappeared underwater and didn’t resurface. Officials identified the kayaker as 34-year-old Megan […]
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Community honors Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Family, friends, and first responders from all over Jefferson County, lined Route 7 to honor the life of beloved Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.  The funeral procession was led by over 50 police cursers and followed by numerous other vehicles.   The Toronto fire department held the crossing of the ladder […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police investigating cemeteries vandalized, swastikas painted on headstones

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after three nearby Roman Catholic cemeteries were vandalized and swastikas were spray-painted on several headstones. Officers were called to St. Benedict Cemetery in Plymouth Township early Thursday. They also found more swastikas on headstones at Old St. Matthew Cemetery in Conshohocken and at St. Matthew Cemetery in Whitemarsh Township. It […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
