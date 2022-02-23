Teen dies, 3 others injured in Saturday night crash near Novato

(BCN) – A 17-year-old boy died in a crash that injured three other youths in unincorporated Novato over the weekend, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The solo-car crash was reported at about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Novato Boulevard near Stafford Lake.

A 2005 Honda Pilot heading west left the roadway and hit a tree. First responders found the four people and took them to hospital, two with critical injuries and the other two with less severe injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old, whose name isn’t being released by the sheriff’s coroner division because he is a minor, died from his injuries on Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s coroner division. No other information was immediately available.

