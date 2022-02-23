ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

Teen dies, 3 others injured in Saturday night crash near Novato

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibnN9_0eMi9Yy500

(BCN) – A 17-year-old boy died in a crash that injured three other youths in unincorporated Novato over the weekend, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The solo-car crash was reported at about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Novato Boulevard near Stafford Lake.

A 2005 Honda Pilot heading west left the roadway and hit a tree. First responders found the four people and took them to hospital, two with critical injuries and the other two with less severe injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old, whose name isn’t being released by the sheriff’s coroner division because he is a minor, died from his injuries on Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s coroner division. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Suspect in custody for fatal Salinas officer shooting

SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — Thanks to the actions of the slain officer, a suspect is in custody in the shooting of a Salinas police officer who was killed during a traffic stop Friday night, officials said Saturday. Officer Jorge David Alvarado was shot and killed in the line of duty around 10:45 p.m. Friday near […]
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Salinas officer shot to death at traffic stop

SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — A Salinas police officer was shot to death Friday night, authorities said Saturday. The officer was shot during a traffic stop at Griffin and East Market streets around 10:45 p.m. Friday. Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice and District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni on Saturday provided an update on the death. This story […]
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Novato, CA
Sports
Novato, CA
Accidents
Marin County, CA
Crime & Safety
Novato, CA
Crime & Safety
Marin County, CA
Accidents
County
Marin County, CA
City
Novato, CA
Marin County, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

1 dead, 2 critically hurt in Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fourteen people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor and police said one person died and that two of the victims suffered critical injuries. The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Bcn#The Sheriff S Office
KRON4 News

Arrests made in Mission District robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday arrested three suspects in connection with a string of Mission District robberies. David Hall, 20, of Richmond, and a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old from San Francisco were arrested on suspicion of felony robbery and felony conspiracy, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Hall was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect charged with murder in Oakland months later

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been charged with murder in connection to a freeway shooting that occurred in October 2021, officials say. The suspect is 27-year-old Oakland resident Larry Coney. Coney was originally in custody at the Santa Rita Jail for unrelated charges. California Highway Patrol detectives booked the suspect for additional charges […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
KRON4 News

No injuries reported in San Jose fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Firefighters were able to contain a fire on Meridian Avenue in San Jose to the unit of origin Saturday morning, with no reports of injuries, officials said. The firefighters responded to the apartment fire on the 1000 block of Meridian Avenue around 5 a.m., officials said on social media. Two […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy