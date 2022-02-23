ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur High students to compete in international theater festival

By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUA0K_0eMi9TYS00
Buy Now Decatur High students Camren Hubbard, Regan Gober, Meghan Conkle, Cale Crane and Jayde Fagan earned spots at the International Thespians Festival. [COURTESY PHOTO]

Five Decatur High School theater students earned spots at the International Thespians Festival slated for June at Indiana University.

Students competing in the international competition include Jayde Fagan for solo acting, Regan Gober for solo acting, Camren Hubbard for solo musical, Cale Crane for solo musical and Meghan Conklin for costume construction.

Judges selected the students during the Alabama Thespians Festival held last weekend at Vestavia High School.

Judith Park is the theater instructor at Decatur High.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Decatur Daily

Decatur schools head to state scholars bowl

Two Decatur City Schools scholars bowl teams did well enough in regional competitions that they are headed to Hoover on Saturday for the state tournament, and a sixth grade team will also compete at the tournament against other teams of that grade level. The Austin Middle/Austin Junior and Decatur Middle...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
246
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy