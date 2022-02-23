Decatur High students to compete in international theater festival

Buy Now Decatur High students Camren Hubbard, Regan Gober, Meghan Conkle, Cale Crane and Jayde Fagan earned spots at the International Thespians Festival. [COURTESY PHOTO]

Five Decatur High School theater students earned spots at the International Thespians Festival slated for June at Indiana University.

Students competing in the international competition include Jayde Fagan for solo acting, Regan Gober for solo acting, Camren Hubbard for solo musical, Cale Crane for solo musical and Meghan Conklin for costume construction.

Judges selected the students during the Alabama Thespians Festival held last weekend at Vestavia High School.

Judith Park is the theater instructor at Decatur High.