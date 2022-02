A company must prove that its products comply with the local government regulations by going through a certification procedure before it can sell anything in a market. This includes most electronic devices, so hardware developing companies have to consider this matter when developing new products. We will also discuss why it’s important to consider these requirements long before mass production. Most consumer electronics certifications require at least two testing types: Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) and Electrostatic discharge (ESD) immunity tests to prove that a device can withstand ESD without breaking.

