Jackson, MI

Dibble Elementary raises more than $2,000 for animal shelter

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TakmG_0eMi8Shw00

Jackson’s Dibble Elementary School showed up to the Jackson County Animal Shelter to give back on Tuesday.

A handful of students and staff dropped off bags of food, crackers, cat treats, beds, blankets, toys and a check for $2,665.90.

Third grader Olivia Otto, who donated the most items in her class and whose family adopted a dog from the animal shelter, was excited to be there.

“I love it,” she said. “It helps dogs and cats get good homes. That’s just the best feeling in the world when you adopt a dog that didn’t have a home or if they did they didn’t have a very loving home because they just ended up here.”

The fundraiser was started in December by an elementary school teacher who has a passion for animals and then grew to include the students, as well.

Shelter officials said they were shocked by the size of the donation.

Dibble Elementary School teachers say they would be interested in making it a yearly tradition.

WSYM FOX 47

New nightclub coming to old site of Farenheit Ultra Lounge

The building that once housed Fahrentheit Ultra Lounge was shuttered six years. A new owner has plans to open a new club there in the fall with a new name and a new mission. “What we’re doing right now is to give it a total makeover. This is a big project to put in the building and behind the project and its going great so far," said owner Leo Brown.
LANSING, MI
Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

