ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Poison Control issues warning about COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

By Maia Belay, Nexstar Media Wire, Jessica Bates
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8MB5_0eMi8J0d00

( WJW ) — As homes across the country have received the free at-home COVID-19 antigen tests, a new warning is being issued about a potential hazard.

According to Poison Control, the extraction vial in many of the kits includes a chemical that acts as a preservative agent and could be harmful if ingested.

Sodium azide is a colorless, tasteless, and odorless powder that has been used as a propellant in airbags and pest control agents, just to name a few. Poison Control officials say when swallowed the chemical can cause low blood pressure, cause dizziness, headache and heart palpitations. In more severe cases, people can experience seizures, loss of consciousness and death may occur.

Poison Control officials say the amount of sodium azide in most rapid antigen kits is much lower than the amount expected to cause poisoning if swallowed by an adult.

You’re not supposed to swallow or otherwise ingest the chemical to take the test; you’re supposed to swab your nose, then insert the swab into the vial containing the chemical.

Free at-home COVID tests: Here’s how to order them from government website

Poison Control is warning people should be aware the vials resemble small squeeze bottles or eye droppers. Some may accidentally confuse them with medications and apply the drops to their eyes or nose, which may cause irritation. It can also irritate your skin or cause a chemical burn.

The tests should be kept out of the reach of small children .

Rapid antigen tests work with a nasal swab to detect coronavirus. In most cases, results are available in as little as 15 minutes, depending on the brand of test used.

If you suspect someone has swallowed sodium azide, do not make the person vomit. For eye exposures, rinse the eyes for 15-20 minutes with warm tap water. For skin exposures, rinse the skin well with tap water. Immediately check the Poison Control online tool for guidance or call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. If someone has swallowed part of a rapid antigen test and is choking, call 911 immediately.

Keep up with the latest news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Sign up for the WGN Coronavirus Newsletter and have headlines delivered directly to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Northwest Indiana officer found dead in patrol car Friday

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A Lake County Sheriff’s officer was found dead in his patrol vehicle on Friday. At around 4:30 p.m., a civilian employee of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department made the discovery in the parking lot at the East Chicago Courthouse. The Lake County Coroner’s Office and East Chicago Police Department are investigating. […]
EAST CHICAGO, IN
KLFY News 10

Poison Control officials warn about acetaminophen overdose

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Poisonings are the number one cause of unintentional death in the United States. According to Florida Poison Control, the top form of poisoning in the state right now is analgesics– pain medicines. “One that we’re seeing a huge spike in right now is acetaminophen,” Florida Poison Control Media Specialist Mike […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapid Antigen Test#Antigen#Covid#Poisoning#Wjw#Poison Control
KFOX 14

Chemical in mailed COVID-19 testing kits prompts poison reports

El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Test kits mailed can be considered dangerous due to a harmful substance found within them. The West Texas Poison Center is urged people to read the instructions before using any at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Nearly 200 million at-home COVID-19 tests were dispersed throughout the...
TEXAS STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Popculture

Milk Recall Issued Over E. Coli Contamination

Before you pour your morning bowl of cereal, you should double-check the milk in your fridge. Toboton Creek Dairy of Yelm, Washington announced a voluntary recall of some of its dairy products due to possible E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The company issued the...
FOOD SAFETY
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

WGN News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy