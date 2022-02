For a company that takes its recycling down to the molecular level, its programs think really big. Eastman, well-known for its “big circularity” and big impact savings with its Naia Renew spun fibers, recently announced it will invest up to $1 billion in a material-to-material molecular recycling facility in France. The initiative creates virgin-quality material with a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to heritage processes, and the investment would recycle enough plastic waste annually to fill France’s national football stadium 2.5 times over. In 2021, the company announced it would invest $250 million to build one of the largest material-to-material recycling...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO