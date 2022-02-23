Miami Weather: Warm Wednesday, Breezy At Times

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday will be warmer and breezy.

Highs rise to the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The east breeze remains persistent courtesy of high pressure in control. A few showers will blow in on the breeze but the rain chance remains low.

There’s a high risk of rip currents due to the strong onshore wind. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. Small craft should exercise caution due to hazardous marine conditions.

Wednesday night will be mild with low 70s.

Thursday and Friday highs will climb close to the mid-80s and it will remain breezy.

The warm weather sticks around through the weekend with highs in the low 80s. Sunday some showers will be possible ahead of our next cold front. This front is forecast to move in late Sunday and cooler air will settle in by next Monday. Lows will fall to the low 60s and highs will be back to normal in the upper 70s. The breeze will build in the wake of the front.