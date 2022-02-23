Colonie EMS Department at full staff

COLONIE — The Town Board, by unanimous vote at its last meeting, appointed 10 new part time Emergency Medical Technicians. When coupled with seven new part time paramedics hired last month, the Emergency Medical Services Department is now at full staff.

The new EMTs were appointed off a Civil Service list established in September, 2021. The appointments are effective Feb. 22 and the hourly rate is set at $19.61

The new EMTs hired at the Feb. 17 meeting are:

• Ruth Bergmann: Completed EMT training in Colonie and is a fulltime teaching assistant in the South Colonie School District.

• Brandon Seney: A three-year EMT who works fulltime at the Clifton Park EMS. His parents were EMTs.

• Logan Rudat: A volunteer at Stanford Fire Department and currently enrolled in the paramedic program at Hudson Valley Community College.

• Tyler Reinemann: Investigator for an insurance company and an EMT at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

• Keenan Cosgrove: Completed paramedic certification in August, 2021, and works at the Valatie Rescue Squad and in the Rotterdam EMS as a paramedic.

• Sarah DiNovo: Works as an EMT in the Ravena Rescue Squad and is a dispatcher in the Menands Police Department. She is enrolled in the paramedic program at HVCC.

• Jonathan Lambert: Works fulltime as a firefighter and EMT in the City of Albany Fire Department and part time for Rotterdam EMS.

• Eryn Brady: Works as an EMT for Mohawk Ambulance and is currently enrolled in the paramedic program at HVCC.

• Karrilyn Bristol: Works as an EMT at Mohawk Ambulance and Hoosic Valley Rescue Squad and fulltime at a dialysis clinic.

• Marc Perry: Works as an EMT for Empire Ambulance and as a medical assistant and full time at Delta Airlines.

Also the board hired back Thomas Muir as a part time paramedic. He was full time but in March, 2017 he took a fulltime job with the Albany Fire Department. His salary is $30 an hour.

The board created a new position within the EMS Department, associate medical director, and hired Dr. Cecily Swinburne for the spot that pays $1,200 a year.

EMS Chief Paul Sugrue said Swinburne has been involved with the Colonie department for a number of years and participates in rescue training and as a resident physician. After graduating, she came back to Colonie EMS to do a fellowship.

“We are lucky to have her and she will be a valuable asset to our department,” he said.

Last month, the Town Board hired seven part time paramedics off a Civil Service list established in June, 2021. The appointments are effective Jan. 24 and pay an hourly rate of $26.28.

The new part time paramedics appointed at the Jan. 20 meeting are:

• Jordan Baldwin: A paramedic since 2014 in Vermont and New York state and currently works fulltime as a paramedic in the City of Troy.

• Marc Scholer: Formerly a volunteer with the Colonie EMS Department and works fulltime for the Guilderland EMS Department

• Philip DiPompei: Worked for EMS since 2017 as a part time EMT and was recently certified as a paramedic. He works fulltime with the Watervliet Fire Department.

• Francis Cuoccio: Worked for EMS since 2018 and just completed paramedic school. He works fulltime with the City of Albany Fire Department.

• Benjamin Unverhau: Was an EMT since 2018 and recently graduated from the paramedic program at SUNY Cobleskill. He was works fulltime in the Clifton park EMS and Guilderland EMS.

• Bryan McCauley: He graduated from SUNY Cobleskill’s paramedic program in 2019 and works fulltime as a paramedic with Mohawk Ambulance.

• Justus Percent: 2021 grad of SUNY Cobleskill’s paramedic program and works at the Malta EMS Department as a paramedic.

Also last month, the hired Christopher Goes as a fulltime EMT at a salary of $40,779. He had been working since 2020 as a part time EMT and is a volunteer with the Colonie Fire Department.

“This brings our department to full staff,” Sugrue said.