Police searching for thieves who’ve stolen church tithes for nearly a year

MILTON, Ga. — Milton police are searching for thieves stealing tithe checks from the mailbox of a church.

A tithe is often ten percent of one’s income given to a religious organization.

Someone is targeting Birmingham United Methodist Church.

Investigators believe the thefts have happened since April of 2021. Congregants reported the thefts when they noticed discrepancies in their year-end tax documents.

Investigators released an image of two people they would like to question.

Police believe the people in the image are women. One person appears to shield the mailbox with a jacket.

Investigators are not sure if the two are involved in the thefts but say their behavior appears suspicious.

Milton police believe the car in the image is a 2006-2011 Kia Sedona based on the rear trim.

Police admit the image is low quality but they hope someone will recognize the people or the vehicle.

Milton police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Scott Harrell at scott.harrell@cityofmiltonga.us.

