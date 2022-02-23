ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Mother Road Market closed Wednesday due to inclement weather

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrfeU_0eMi3SST00
Mother Road Market Mother Road Market employee has covid-19

TULSA, Okla. — Mother Road Market, the popular food hall in Tulsa is closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

“In light of inclement weather, we have decided to close Mother Road Market today,” Mother Road Market posted on Facebook. “We have been monitoring the weather and road conditions and have determined at this time, it is necessary for us to close for safety reasons.”

Sleet and icy conditions will make travel dangerous for much of Wednesday. Travel is discouraged.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
56K+
Followers
95K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy