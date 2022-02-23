Mother Road Market closed Wednesday due to inclement weather

Mother Road Market Mother Road Market employee has covid-19

TULSA, Okla. — Mother Road Market, the popular food hall in Tulsa is closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

“In light of inclement weather, we have decided to close Mother Road Market today,” Mother Road Market posted on Facebook. “We have been monitoring the weather and road conditions and have determined at this time, it is necessary for us to close for safety reasons.”

Sleet and icy conditions will make travel dangerous for much of Wednesday. Travel is discouraged.

