With her youngest headed off to school soon, Kate Middleton confessed she might have just a mild case of baby fever. While on her first overseas solo royal tour in five years, the Duchess of Cambridge met with parents and their young children at the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project during a visit to the University of Copenhagen. She revealed that being around all of the kids, "it makes me very broody," much to her husband Prince William's displeasure. She added, “William always worries about me meeting under-1-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.'” The couple is already parents to three children, 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis.

