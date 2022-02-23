Tesla to pay $275,000 fine for violating EPA regulations

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Tesla will pay a penalty of $275,000 after the EPA found the company violated the Clean Air Act at its assembly plant in Fremont, Calif.

The settlement agreement was announced on Tuesday and is just a drop in Tesla's reported net income of $2.3 billion in the final quarter of 2021.

According to the EPA, Tesla violated the National Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for Surface Coating of Automobiles between 2016 and 2019 at its paint shop in Fremont.

Multiple fires were reported in the same shop during those years. The shop has also been scrutinized for allegations of rampant sexual and racial discrimination.

EPA said that Tesla failed to develop or implement a work practice to minimize hazardous air-pollutants emissions from materials used in its vehicle-coating operations.

Tesla failed to measure emissions from its coating operations or keep legally required records associated with hazardous air-pollutants emission rates.

In 2019, Tesla paid a $31,000 penalty for failing to comply with air emissions standards.

Tesla hails itself as a sustainable company.