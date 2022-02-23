ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowe's shares rise on sales beat, increase in full-year outlook

By Jordyn Holman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLowe's Cos. beat Wall Street's sales expectations and raised its full-year outlook as professional contractors increasingly turn to the home-improvement retailer for their materials. The company now predicts comparable sales will rise as much as 1% this year, according to a statement Wednesday, compared with an earlier forecast calling...

