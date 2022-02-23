Garth Brooks Announces Stadium Tour Stop At Nissan Stadium In Nashville

In the midst of Garth Brooks’ 2022 stadium tour, he’s coming back to where it all began…

Music City.

The iconic country music singer/entertainer announced the final leg of his stadium tour will come to Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

The concert is slated for April 16th at 7:00 PM.

He was supposed to play at the 70,000 person venue last year, but it was postponed due to weather, and ultimately cancelled due to a spike in COVID infections from the Delta Variant.

Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill expressed his excitement for Garth coming back to Nashville:

“It’s great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium.

Not only is he the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what’s sure to be an electric show.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4th at 10 AM CT, and run you $94.95, all inclusive.