ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

International Disruptors: Carnival Films’ Gareth Neame On ‘Downton Abbey’ Trajectory, Taking The Crawleys To The French Riviera & Why UK Drama Endures

By Diana Lodderhose
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPSjF_0eMi2FGT00

Click here to read the full article.

Welcome to Deadline’s International Disruptors , a feature where we shine a spotlight on key executives and companies shaking up the offshore marketplace. This week, we’re talking to Carnival Films executive chairman Gareth Neame , the producer behind the global British hit franchise Downton Abbey . The company, which Neame sold to NBC Universal in 2008, continues to be one of the heavy hitters when it comes to producing high-end dramas that have global reach.

Nothing in Gareth Neame’s career has been an accident. The veteran British producer is perhaps best known for the global phenomenon Downton Abbey , which he exec produced through his banner Carnival Films. The series, which won 15 Primetime Emmy Awards with 69 nominations (making it the most nominated non-U.S. show in Emmy history), has spawned six series and two films, the latest of which, Downton Abbey: A New Era , will begin its global rollout in the UK on April 29 .

When you ask Neame whether he ever would have anticipated the trajectory this series would take, he simply replies, “yes.”

“I just always thought if we went into this genre and we did it right, it would be very, very popular,” Neame tells Deadline.

It’s this quiet assuredness coupled with a laser-focus on the job at hand that has seen Neame build Carnival Films into one of the UK’s leading TV drama companies with a slate that includes Middle Age drama The Last Kingdom , period drama Belgravia and The Gilded Age , the latter two of which reunite Neame with Downton creator Julian Fellowes .

From a very early age, Neame knew that he wanted to work in the world of high-end television drama. He comes from a long line of show business: his grandfather Ronald Neame was a cinematographer while his father, Christopher, was a producer who worked with Peter Sellers.

“It was an easy decision to make to come into the business,” says Neame. “A lot of people follow their family’s footsteps and so I always knew what I wanted to do – there was never any doubt about that.”

He kick-started his career at the BBC where he started as a floor manager and worked his way up to Head of Independent Drama, a time he looks upon as “fast tracking” his career where he learned everything from development to physical production. He worked on popular Brit shows such as Spooks , Outlaws and Hustle.

Shortly after the UK’s 2003 Communications Act changed the terms of trade in the television landscape, allowing indie producers to retain ownership of their own IP, thus heralding what has been deemed a golden age of British drama, Neame was approached by Carnival Films founder and producer Brian Eastman to take over his company.

“I was looking to move into the independent sector, which was a big move a lot of us were starting to make around the time,” recalls Neame. “Making the move was more of a lifestyle choice and I could see that the independent sector was about to explode here so it was the perfect time for me to move back into producing.”

In 2004, he took over Carnival and has since grown it from strength to strength, continuing to maintain a far-reaching slate including shows such as crime drama Poirot , comedy drama Jeeves & Wooster and horror Dracula . But it was after watching Gosford Park , which earned Fellowes an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and stumbling upon old episodes of cherished costume drama Upstairs Downstairs , that the tables began to really turn. Neame couldn’t shake the idea of reinventing a 1920s period drama for episodic television in a way that was “technically clever.”

“Everything I had seen before in this genre, I didn’t really believe that I was being shown the right depiction of it,” he says. “I felt that everything I’d seen before just wasn’t accurate.”

Neame approached Fellowes about the concept of the show and had “one of those meetings that you have in your life that you don’t know is one of the most important meetings of your life while you’re having it” and the rest is television history. Downton Abbey , which aired on commercial broadcaster ITV in the UK, was acquired by more than 220 countries and territories and seen by an estimated global audience of 120 million people.

In 2008, Neame sold Carnival to NBC Universal, becoming the first scripted UK company to sell to a U.S. major, a move which many of his contemporaries have since followed. The partnership between Carnival and the studio is working well, with Neame still at the helm 14 years later.

“I think we have all the advantages of a boutique, drama label of a company that has many years standing but behind us we have the heavyweight power of a major global entertainment company, which gives us enormous distribution reach and ability to finance shows,” he says. “But it’s a collegiate and I think it works better than it’s done at any point since we joined the group.”

Neame says that NBCUni’s backing gave Downton the muscle it needed to achieve value in the international marketplace with NBCUni positioning the show as one of its top properties at markets, refusing to lower its price tag just because it was “a UK-shot series.”

“They achieved ground-breaking value for an international show when it came to Downton ,” he says. “That demonstrated that not only could you create a global hit from the UK but you could achieve the same as domestic by working internationally.”

Downton is unique in the fact that it’s a show that has spawned two feature films. Its first, simply titled Downton Abbey , was released in 2019 via Focus Features domestically and Universal Pictures internationally.

“I think we were very cautious about the concept of TV to big screen because that can be a pretty stony path with more failures than successes,” admits Neame.

The title went on to take $237.9M at the global box office and became Focus Features’ highest-grossing title of all time stateside with a $96.9M domestic tally.

“Very quickly we started thinking about a sequel,” he says. “And I had always wanted to take the Crawleys to France and do a whole Tender Is The Night sort of thing. Some of my favorite episodes during the series are when they went away to the Scotland Highlands or Northumberland or up to London.”

The pandemic allowed Fellowes and the creators to work on the script of Downton Abbey: A New Era with an eye to shoot in 2021 but when the second wave of Covid-19 hit that year, the possibility of shooting in the south of France was, by Neame’s admission, looking less and less likely.

“It was a pretty stressful time, and we were looking at ways of how we could mock up the south of France in the UK, which is a pretty tall order but thankfully we managed to pull it off and make it out to France” he says, adding that crew flew on two separate planes and Covid restrictions were very tight for the 10-week shoot.

“In the end we managed to do exactly as planned and scripted and I’m absolutely thrilled with the result,” he says.

While Downton has taken much of the limelight since Neame has been at the helm of Carnival Films, the company continues to produce a steady slate of hits. It’s won BAFTAs for its miniseries The Lost Honor Of Christopher Jefferies and Any Human Heart .

Meanwhile, Saxon saga The Last Kingdom , based on the beloved adaptation of Bernard Cornwall’s best-selling The Saxon Stories novels, is heading into its fifth and final season with Netflix. It’s a long-awaited finale that was delayed due to Covid-19 and when Neame and his team told Netflix that there was one last story they would like to tell as a feature film, the streamer quickly gave them the greenlight. The two-hour feature film titled Seven Kings Must Die looks to shoot this year and will stream on Netflix .

Neame describes the relationship with Netflix as a “very trusting” one.

“It’s been great working with them,” he says of the streamer. “Netflix has been quite a different experience from what I grew up with which was very hands on participation from broadcasters who were very deeply involved.”

Throughout the years Carnival’s period dramas have faced criticism in that they lack cultural diversity, with shows like Downton being singled out. It’s an issue that is the entire entertainment industry is facing but Neame is adamant that Carnival continues to work hard to include diverse cast members in its upcoming shows.

“With shows like Downton , when it was first conceived in 2009, there was a very different sort of debate than what’s happening now,” he says. “At the time what was most relevant to us was the historical setting and Britain was a monocultural society during this time period.”

New York, he says, wasn’t and that’s why the storyline for The Gilded Age , which has just been renewed by HBO for a second season , focuses heavily on an elite class of 19th century Black New Yorkers.

“New York was such a diverse society at the time with all of the inequalities that we know about and we worked really hard on this story to have a very different take on the African American experience in New York at the time.”

The Gilded Age has been cast with a slew of Broadway stars such as Denée Benton, John Douglas Thompson and Audra McDonald who all give the most “authentic and wonderful” take to the story.

“We’ve also always been casting our contemporary shows with diverse cast members,” he says, pointing to Stan Lee’s Lucky Man , which the company did with Sky for three seasons.

Despite Carnival’s global reach, Neame says he has no plans to relocate to the U.S. like many of his British contemporaries have done. He instead prefers to work from his Covent Garden office – “I don’t particularly like working from the dining table at home” – where he has more direct access to the UK’s pool of acting talent and creatives.

“The disparity between U.S. and UK content 20 years ago used to be absolutely enormous,” he says. “Now I think it’s really a much more level playing field, particularly when it comes to English-language content.”

He adds, “I am proud of the creative community in the UK and it’s just a great place to work. There are creatives that are getting their work seen like never before.”

This week’s edition of Deadline’s International Disruptors is presented by Guillotine Vodka.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Rachel Maddow Will Return From Hiatus To Host Show Amid Russia’s Attack On Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. Rachel Maddow will return from her hiatus Thursday evening to cover the breaking news out of Ukraine. “I’ll be on MSNBC starting at 8pm ET tonight, with reporters joining us live from Kiev, Kharkiv, Mariupol and more,” Maddow wrote on Twitter today. Maddow said last month that she would be taking a hiatus from her weeknight primetime show to work on a movie version of her Bag Man podcast. She also said that she would be working on another podcast, with plans to be “back in April.” She also said that there “may eventually be...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser & Jaimie Alexander Set For Thriller ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Blindspot and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander have been set to star in under-the-radar thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, which is now underway in Mississippi. Milestone Studios is producing the film, which follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Deadline

‘True Haunting’: Erin Moriarty & Jamie Campbell Bower To Star In Gary Fleder’s Screen Gems Horror Film

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Erin Moriarty (The Boys, Jessica Jones) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) have signed on to star in Screen Gems’ film True Haunting, based on Edwin F. Becker’s book of the same name, which will be directed by Gary Fleder. As per its title, True Haunting is based on true events. When Ed and Marsha Becker purchased their first home, they soon discovered the dwelling was haunted by ghosts. Specifically, the sinister family who lived and died there before. Desperate for help, the Beckers sought out an exorcism. The...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Keira Knightley
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Hello Magazine

Hugh Bonneville's appearance in new Downton Abbey trailer sparks fan reaction

Hugh Bonneville shared the brand new trailer for the upcoming Downton Abbey sequel – and fans couldn't help but comment on his slimmed down physique and tanned complexion!. The actor wrote on Instagram alongside the latest trailer: "Ooooh look - new trailer for the second Downton Abbey film. Launches in UK cinemas on 29th April and in North America on May 20."
MOVIES
purewow.com

The Trailer for ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Teases 2 Brand-New Storylines

Hold onto your hats, ladies and gents. This brand-new Downton Abbey teaser takes the biscuit as one of our all-time favorites. Focus Features just released the first full-length trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, which is a follow-up to the 2019 movie and TV show. Not only does the British drama feature several returning cast members, but it also introduces a few newcomers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downton Abbey#Carnival Films#Tv Drama#The French Riviera#British#Nbc Universal
Hello Magazine

This major cast member is missing from new Downton Abbey sequel photo

Downton Abbey has released a fresh photo from the upcoming sequel titled A New Era – but did you notice that a major cast member is missing?. Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, was noticeably absent from the new photo and it seems fans haven't let it slide, either.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
E! News

Actress Lara Flynn Boyle Spotted on Rare Public Outing

Wondering what Lara Flynn Boyle has been up to these days?. Well, on Feb. 23, the 51-year-old actress was spotted at the star-studded restaurant Craig's in West Hollywood, Calif., rocking a fringe jacket, black turtleneck and pair of blue jeans. The public sighting marked a rare one for Boyle. While...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

The Shelby family will be back in just a few weeks for Peaky Blinders Season 6! The award-winning period gangster saga has officially set a premiere date for Season 6, with the Cillian Murphy-led show set to return for its sixth and final season on Sunday, Feb. 27 in the UK. A premiere date for Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Netflix has not yet been confirmed, though Deadline noted that the streamer typically airs series outside the UK following the original UK run.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Westport News

Granger on Film: The newest telling of ‘Cyrano’ got its start in CT

Director Joe Wright re-imagines Edmund Rostand’s 1897 poetic drama “Cyrano de Bergerac” about a swashbuckling poet/solider with self-esteem issues. All his life Cyrano has been besotted by his beautiful childhood friend Roxanne but unable to express his love for her because of embarrassment over his enormous nose.
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Dinklage’s Singing ‘Cyrano,’ ‘The Godfather’ 50th Anniversary & Oscar Shorts Enter Parched Market For New Releases – Specialty Preview

Click here to read the full article. Joe Wright’s Cyrano twirls onto 797 screens, the highest-profile specialty release in weeks (as the market awaits Focus Features The Outfit with Mark Rylance and Sony Pictures Classics Mothering Sunday). But the well reviewed period musical romance from UAR starring Peter Dinklage is landing in a tough place. Industry estimates anticipate a low single digit opening given the inconsistent reception for movie musicals and the fact that its key older demos, especially women, have been the slowest to return to theaters. Cyrano is based on Edmond Ronstand’s late 19th century drama Cyrano de Bergerac...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Hungry’: Gabriel Iglesias & Ryan McPartlin Join NBC Comedy Pilot, James Burrows To Direct

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Ryan McPartlin are set as series regulars in Hungry, NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot starring and executive produced by Demi Lovato. Additionally, multi-Emmy-winning sitcom helmer James Burrows will direct the pilot, which comes from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin, Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star reveals whether third movie is in the works – exclusive

Downton Abbey has fans waiting on tenterhooks ahead of the second movie's release in April. Although many were left disappointed following the delay of the follow-up film, it's not all bad for Downton-lovers because the prospect of a third movie is certainly on the cards. One star of the show...
MOVIES
Vulture

Maggie Smith Is Alive and Inheriting Villas in Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer

“With that I’ll say goodnight,” Maggie Smith’s magnificent Dowager Countess teases in the trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, “and leave you to discuss my mysterious past.” We’re not sure what year it is across the pond, but the Crawleys have found themselves at the intersection of two story lines in A New Era as they continue to adapt to the modern world: A Hollywood producer wants to film a “moving picture” (gasp) at Downton, to a mixed reaction, while the Dowager inherits a Riviera villa seemingly out of nowhere. (“Do I look like I would turn down a villa in the south of France?” she snaps.) Of course, there’s a secret about her relationship with the villa’s history, but we’re just happy she’s alive and a quote machine again. Still … we’ll bet on a secret family. The film premieres in theaters on May 20.
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Chiklis to Star in First Episode of Fox Crime Anthology Series ‘Accused’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Chiklis is set to star in the first episode of the upcoming Fox crime anthology series “Accused.” The series is based on the BBC crime anthology of the same name. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused, with the audience knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school. In addition to Chiklis’...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy