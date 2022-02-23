ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona set to wreck Arsenal and Chelsea’s transfer plans if they miss out on Erling Haaland

By Joshua Mbu
 2 days ago

BARCELONA could reportedly wreck Arsenal and Chelsea's transfer plans IF they miss out on Erling Haaland.

The Catalan giants are eyeing a rebuild and want Borussia Dortmund star Haaland to spearhead their attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYYnv_0eMi1cGR00
Barca hope to land Dortmund star Haaland Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJSrV_0eMi1cGR00
Should the cash strapped Spanish outfit fail to land Haaland, they could turn their attention towards Arsenal target Isak Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0u3M_0eMi1cGR00
Barca could also decide to strengthen their defence with Kounde, who Chelsea submitted a bid for last summer Credit: GETTY

The 21-year-old Norway international would play alongside fellow wonderkids Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Pedri should he join.

But according to Sport, Barca have identified Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as targets should they fail to land Haaland.

And moves for the two up and coming LaLiga stars could halt Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea's transfer plans.

The Gunners have a long-standing interest in Sweden star Isak, who netted 17 league goals last term.

Isak would be an ideal long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The former Arsenal captain left the club for Barca in the January transfer window after finding himself exiled from the first-team.

Stand-in club captain Alexandre Lacazette and Hale End academy product Eddie Nketiah could also leave the club in the summer if the pair don't thrash out new terms with the Gunners.

As for Chelsea, they want to sign France international Kounde to replace potentially three out of contract stars.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and club captain Cesar Azpiliceuta have just over four months left on their deals.

Kounde is nine years Azpilicueta's junior and would learn a lot from mainstay centre-back Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian had a barnstormer of a game against Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Silva marshalled Chelsea's back three expertly and played a key role in shutting out Prem-linked duo Jonathan David and Renato Sanches.

