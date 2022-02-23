Will Ice Hurt Trees? - Thomas deHaas

One of the most welcome signs of spring is the emergence of the cheerful bluebird. Three varieties for this colorful insectivore can be found in North America: the Eastern, the Western and the Mountain. Suffering a population reduction of nearly 90% in the 20th century, bluebirds have been unfortunate victims of deforestation, an increase in competition from starlings introduced to North America in the mid-1800s and a marked increase in the use of insecticides. Although these problems continue, in the last few decades its numbers have stabilized and are now increasing, thanks, in part, to initiatives taken by bird lovers and gardeners through the construction of bluebird houses.
