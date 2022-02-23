Will Ice Hurt Trees? - Thomas deHaas

One of the earliest trees to give you that burst of color you want is Cercis canadensis 'Forest Pansy' or the forest pansy redbud. Like all eastern redbuds, this tree blooms in March or early April before its foliage emerges but has an added burst of color in that it has a showy purple color on the top of its leaves. The appeal of this cultivar is the show it puts on from the moment its delicate electric pink flowers bloom to the second it drops its last brightly colored fall leaf. If you are looking for a medium-size tree that provides three-season interest and is deer resistant, the forest pansy redbud is one to consider adding to your landscape.

