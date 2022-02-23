ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Will Ice Hurt Trees? - Thomas deHaas

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA thin coating of ice in the middle of winter will typically have no ill effects on trees. In fact, long periods of ice coating fruit trees is thought it could reduce mite and insect populations by suffocating...

