Gang-type ‘violent group’ still operating around Charlotte despite slew of arrests, gun seizures

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gang-type ‘violent group’ is operating around Charlotte despite a slew of arrests and the seizure of an arsenal of guns, drugs, and cash, police said Wednesday.

A special unit that consists of members of the Gang Unit, Shooting into Occupied Property Task Force, and the Targeted Response and Apprehension Team are all part of the investigation.

The unit says they began the investigation into the group and made six arrests and seized 11 guns along with large amounts of cash and drugs. Last month a warrant was issued on an apartment complex on Panorama Ave. in northeast Charlotte.

Members of this violent group are still operating in Charlotte, police say.

Stolen guns have been a growing concern around Charlotte. Last week, a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy was shot by a suspect while trying to conduct a traffic stop. The deputy returned fire and shot the suspect, sending both men to the hospital. It was later determined the suspect was in possession of two stolen guns.

The deputy is recovering at home after undergoing successful surgery at the hospital.

The special unit says overall they’ve made 28 arrests and seized 29 guns so far in 2022.

