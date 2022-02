By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A consumer alert was issued for a Pittsburgh bar because the building was condemned. The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert last week for A Place to Toast on Smithfield Street. The building was condemned by the city, according to the inspection report from Feb. 17. The report said the restaurant has to get a new occupancy permit from the county Health Department before it can reopen. When it was inspected a week earlier as a new facility, the report cited multiple violations, including dirty coolers, peeling paint and issues with the plumbing. A Place to Toast describes itself on its website as a “luxury cocktail bar.” The Health Department’s website will be updated when the consumer alert is removed.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO