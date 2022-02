The action RPG oddity that is Babylon’s Fall is finally getting a lengthy demo, and it’s coming much sooner than many were expecting. The demo for Babylon’s Fall will release Feb. 25, 2022, at 1:00 A.M. PDT // 4:00 A.M. EDT for PS4 and PS5. There are no requirements for accessing the demo either, besides the fact that it’s exclusive to PlayStation consoles (sorry, PC fans). The demo will allow would-be adventurers to explore the game’s opening section while also testing out its four-player online co-op.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO