Crews respond to fire on Henry Hill Dr. in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at a building on Henry Hill Drive near Greenway Drive Wednesday morning.Woman dies in Pearl house fire
Firefighters said the fire spread to the woods, but they were able to contain it in the area. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0