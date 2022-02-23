ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to fire on Henry Hill Dr. in Jackson

By Leah Williams, Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at a building on Henry Hill Drive near Greenway Drive Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the fire spread to the woods, but they were able to contain it in the area. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

