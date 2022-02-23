Kokomo police investigating first homicide of year after 25-year-old dies in overnight shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 25-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Kokomo.

Police said the victim was dropped off at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on W. Sycamore Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. By the time officers had arrived, the man identified as 25-year-old Izjohn S. Trice, had been pronounced deceased. He had been shot in the chest.

Police later found a crime scene at a home in the 1600 block of North Wabash Street, although the motive for his murder remains a mystery.

“At this time that is still under investigation. Our detectives are interviewing witnesses and the reason for this is under investigation,” said Captain Scott Purtee with the Kokomo Police Department.

Captain Purtee said police spoke to witnesses who drove Trice to the hospital, but so far police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Court records show Trice did have a lengthy criminal history in Howard County for drug-related crimes, although family friends claim Trice had been trying to turn his life around.

Police can’t say if that past played a role in the homicide, which is the first of the year in Kokomo, but they insist there’s no excuse for violence.

“A split-second decision is a life-long consequence for the suspect and victim, as well as their friends and family. We really want people to think before acting,” said Purtee.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

An autopsy for Trice is being scheduled at the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

