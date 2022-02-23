Mahek Bukhari: 5 Things To Know About The TikTok Star, 22, Arrested With Her Mom For Murder

David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock

The TikToker was arrested along with her mom and three other people in connection with the death of two men in England.

Mahek Bukhari, 22, was arrested on Friday February 11 for murder in connection to a crash along with her mother, according to the BBC. The young fashion-focused TikTok star appeared in court on Wednesday February 16, with her mom and another person who was arrested for her cousins’ deaths. While there’s still much more information to come out from the trial, the TikToker (who uses the handle @MayBVlogs) faces serious consequences. Find out more about her and the charges here.

1. Mahek and her mom allegedly drove her cousins off the road

The TikToker and her mom Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and another woman Natasha Akhtar, 21, were arrested for the road crash which killed Mahek’s 21-year-old cousins Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin at 1:35 a.m. on February 11. They were driving very quickly in Leicestershire, England, when three vehicles collided into each other.

2. There were two other people involved in the crash arrested

Other than Mahek, Ansreen and Natasha, two men were also arrested in connection with the wreck and are also facing murder charges. The two men taken into custody were Rekan Karwan, 28, and Raees Jamal, 21. Both were charged with two counts of murder.

3. Their trial is expected to be in September

In the hearing at Leicester Crown Court, Judge Timothy Spencer warned the three women how grave the allegations against them are. “You face the most serious charge known to criminal law,” he said. “Do you know that?” The women all responded yes. The women are expected to be given a hearing on March 18, and they’ll be taken to trial on September 26.

4. Mahek is a fashion influencer on TikTok

Mahek is most well-known for her fashion-inspired videos on TikTok under the user name @MayBvlogs. She has over 132,000 followers on the popular app, and she’s garnered over 3 million likes on her videos. Many of her videos include her showing off outfits, clueing her followers in on deals, and participating in various TikTok trends. She has expanded her content to go across other social platforms like YouTube and Instagram. She has over 44,000 followers on Instagram, and around 4,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

5. She’d joked about murder on her TikTok

While most of her videos focus on her outfit, she has shared a few poorly-timed clips where she’s made jokes about murder or been show to drive unsafely prior to the incident with her cousins. She posted a video where she joked about telling a boyfriend that she’d committed a murder on January 3. The video was supposed to imitate her talking to a boy. “Babe I killed someone today,” the subtitle read under her, before cutting to her at a different angle. “I will love you either way,” she lip-synced along. Given the car crash being what led to the murder charges, Mahek had also posted a montage video featuring her and her friends having nights out, as well as shots of a city on January 11. While nothing in the video is alarming, there are videos that were clearly filmed while driving, which is extremely unsafe, and TikTok has even placed a warning label on the clip to indicate dangerous activity.