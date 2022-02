Despite being Hollywood’s most coveted awards ceremony, the Oscars have often attracted a lot of controversy. From award snubs to hosting scandals, each year brings with it some big shake-ups, and this year's ceremony seems poised to change things even more. Per an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy has chosen to shift the way certain awards are presented during its 94th broadcast (which is scheduled for March 27). Eight categories will instead be awarded off the air at an earlier time and edited back into the live broadcast, an interesting move that could possibly determine how the Academy structures its ceremony in the future.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO