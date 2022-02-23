Editorial: Let’s give a gold medal to CT’s Olympic athletes

The twenty-two-year-old figure skater Nathan Chen grew up in Salt Lake City, where he took his first lessons wearing his older sister’s hand-me-down skates, on a practice rink for the 2002 Olympic Games. By the age of ten, he’d won the novice title at the national championships. His mother, a Chinese immigrant, began driving him to California to train; to save cash, they sometimes slept in the car instead of booking a hotel room. At his Olympic début, in 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Chen was a favorite to win gold, but he fell during his short program and entered the free skate in seventeenth place. With little to lose, Chen ended those Olympics on a note of go-for-broke glory, landing five planned quadruple jumps in his long program and, just for kicks, adding in an unexpected sixth. The performance wasn’t enough to get him on the podium—he ended up finishing fifth—but it lingered in the minds of fans as a display of his virtuosic talent. He is often called the Quad King.

