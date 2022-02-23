Editorial: Let’s give a gold medal to CT’s Olympic athletes
Thumbs up to the athletes who gave Connecticut a dominant presence in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. The United States left China with 25 medals, several of which went to athletes with Connecticut connections. The first medal for Team USA was awarded to Westport’s Julia Marino, who took silver in women’s...
When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
It was not until she turned into her street in Pitlochry on Tuesday evening that Eve Muirhead was finally struck by the scale of what she had achieved. It had been a long haul back from the Beijing Winter Olympics, where she had skipped the GB curling team to a gold medal. She had barely stood on the podium before she was called to the Bird’s Nest Stadium to take part in the closing ceremony.
GENEVA -- Nine days after the race at the Beijing Olympics, the bronze medal in women's skicross was changed on appeal Saturday. Fanny Smith of Switzerland will now be awarded the bronze medal after she was wrongly demoted to fourth in China, the International Ski Federation said in a statement.
The twenty-two-year-old figure skater Nathan Chen grew up in Salt Lake City, where he took his first lessons wearing his older sister’s hand-me-down skates, on a practice rink for the 2002 Olympic Games. By the age of ten, he’d won the novice title at the national championships. His mother, a Chinese immigrant, began driving him to California to train; to save cash, they sometimes slept in the car instead of booking a hotel room. At his Olympic début, in 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Chen was a favorite to win gold, but he fell during his short program and entered the free skate in seventeenth place. With little to lose, Chen ended those Olympics on a note of go-for-broke glory, landing five planned quadruple jumps in his long program and, just for kicks, adding in an unexpected sixth. The performance wasn’t enough to get him on the podium—he ended up finishing fifth—but it lingered in the minds of fans as a display of his virtuosic talent. He is often called the Quad King.
ParalympicsGB has selected 25 athletes across four sports for Beijing 2022.The team – GB’s biggest for a winter Games since Lillehammer in 1994 – will compete between March 4-13 in alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding and curling.Here, the PA news agency picks out five of the best medal hopes.Menna Fitzpatrick (Alpine skiing)Visually-impaired skier Fitzpatrick was Britain’s only gold medallist four years ago in PyeongChang. The reigning slalom champion, who also claimed two silvers and a bronze in South Korea, will be racing with new guides Katie Guest and Gary Smith on this occasion. Fitzpatrick, 23, last month underlined her credentials...
Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swiss skier Fanny Smith will be awarded the women's ski cross bronze medal after her yellow card for an infringement in the Winter Olympics final was overturned by an appeals commission, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Saturday. Smith, a bronze medallist at Pyeongchang 2018,...
The CIAC Girls State Wrestling Invitational will take place for the first time as a CIAC sanctioned event on Saturday and Sunday, coinciding with the State Open. Girls wrestling numbers have trended upward in Connecticut in recent years, even while many schools have seen overall program numbers fall after COVID led to the cancellation the 2020-21 season.
TEAM GB'S most successful ever Olympian Jason Kenny has retired from cycling, aged 33. The Bolton-born rider, who won SEVEN gold medals at four different Games between 2008 and 2021, has accepted a coaching role with British Cycling. Jason, married to five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny, won team sprint gold...
Heather MacLean was the surprise winner of the 1500m, the marquee event of the first day of the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday. MacLean, who was eliminated in the 1500m heats at the Tokyo Olympics, handed Olympic Trials winner Elle Purrier St. Pierre her first domestic defeat at the distance since 2019, according to World Athletics.
