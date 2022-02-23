ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump's longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg asks judge to dismiss ALL of his tax fraud charges against him because the case is politically motivated and was only brought because of his link to the ex-President

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg on Tuesday asked a judge to dismiss tax fraud charges brought against him by the Manhattan district attorney's office, claiming the investigation into the ex-president's family business was politically motivated.

The company itself has also asked that charges against it were dropped in the latest court filing of the Southern District of New York's (SDNY) criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's family real estate empire.

Weisselberg's attorneys claim he's 'collateral damage' in New York prosecutors' 'yearslong pursuit of Mr. Weisselberg’s longtime boss, Donald J. Trump.'

Both Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty. Trump himself has dismissed the investigation as a 'witch hunt' on multiple occasions.

The SDNY's investigation, which runs parallel to a tax fraud probe into the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is looking at whether the former president's family business misrepresented the value of its assets and allowed certain executives to scuttle taxes by compensating them with off-the-books perks.

It began in 2018 under former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and is being continued under new District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has already caught criticism for being soft on crime as violent incidents surge in the Big Apple roughly a month in his new office.

Trump previously urged James and Bragg to focus more on soaring crime rates in New York rather than 'political' investigations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HflAz_0eMhvXU400
Allen Weisselberg (left) is accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million in pay and benefits as the Manhattan District Attorney looks into whether Donald Trump's real estate empire misrepresented the value of its assets and compensated executives with lavish off-the-books gifts that went untaxed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhCTQ_0eMhvXU400

Shortly before taking office Bragg signaled that he would be taking a special interest in the probe.

'This is obviously a consequential case, one that merits the attention of the DA personally,' Bragg told CNN in late December.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the SDNY's office for comment.

Weisselberg's lawyers claim his charges, brought in July, fall outside of the statute of limitations and breach his immunity granted during the federal investigation into former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, according to the 162-page filing obtained by CNN.

The longtime CFO is accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million in pay and benefits, a charge his legal team wants thrown out. They also argue that a charge over failing to pay local taxes on a luxury New York City apartment fall outside of the statute of limitations by three years or more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26budw_0eMhvXU400
Begun in 2018 under former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, the investigation has since been taken over by new DA Alvin Bragg -- who's already catching heat for being too soft on violent crime

His former daughter-in-law allegedly told New York prosecutors that Trump offered to cover her children's private school fees instead of a raise for her husband who was also employed by the Trump Org, a previous Daily Beast report claims.

Jennifer Weisselberg claimed Trump told her ex-husband Barry that he wouldn't be getting a pay rise, but his children would receive tuition to the elite $47,540-a-year Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School.

The former president has not been charged nor accused of wrongdoing in neither Bragg nor James' probes.

However he faced a massive legal setback earlier this month when a judge ruled that he and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, must sit for depositions in the Attorney General's civil probe.

James' office is looking into whether the company mislead lenders, investors and tax authorities on the value of Trump properties.

In another blow, top accounting firm Mazars USA, which has long handled the ex-president's corporate and private tax returns, severed its ties with the Trump Organization in early February.

Court documents show the company washed its hands of a decades' worth of Trump financial statements it prepared, claiming they could no longer be considered reliable.

Trump unleashed on James and Bragg over the matter on Sunday, accusing them of 'frightening' Mazars into cutting him out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N15x6_0eMhvXU400
A federal judge has ruled that Trump (center), Donald Trump Jr. (right) and Ivanka Trump (left) all must provide depositions in James' civil fraud case

'My long-term accounting firm didn’t leave me for any other reason than they were harassed, abused, and frightened by DA’s and AG’s that for years have been threatening them with indictment and ruination,' he said through his Save America PAC.

'They were “broken” by these Radical Left racist prosecutors, and couldn’t take it anymore.'

Mazars accountant Donald Bender, who had been responsible for handling the Trump Organization's financial information for years, appeared before a grand jury assembled by the previous Manhattan DA last year.

Mazars handed over Trump's tax returns and other data to the SDNY in February 2021 after a lengthy court battle delayed investigators' subpoena for about a year and a half.

With information provided by Trump Organization employees, Mazars would assemble those statements, which reportedly began with a page-long list of Trump's various assets from homes to cash to pageants he ran next to their dollar value.

Valuations involved looking at comparable assets like the recent selling prices of similar real estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAAcm_0eMhvXU400
Trump lashed out at both James' and Bragg's investigations after his longtime accounting firm Mazars cut ties with his company and distanced itself from 10 years of financial data

But prosecutors are reportedly looking at whether Trump's people discarded estimates and sales on the lower end of the spectrum and only focused on his most valuable properties.

A copy of his 2012 financial statements includes a cover letter from Mazars which ends with: 'Users of this financial statement should recognize that they might reach different conclusions about the financial condition of Donald J. Trump.'

Though he didn't prepare the information Trump also allegedly would add his own notes and disclaimers in addition to Mazars', including referring to his valuations as just 'estimates.'

And while the cover sheets to Trump's statements make clear that they're his responsibility, language inserted by Mazars accountants further hedge their data.

'Donald J. Trump is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statement in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America,' the letter reportedly reads.

They also add a common disclaimer that the company had not 'audited or reviewed' the data and 'do not express an opinion or provide any assurance about' it.

A statement from the year before omits his Chicago hotel altogether along with significant debts Trump held at the time.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

