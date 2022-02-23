ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs adds public art as part of streetscape project

By Latrice Williams, The Shelby Star
 3 days ago
Tonya Mace recalls being a single woman on a budget.

To save money, she found ways to be resourceful, like painting furniture her sister gave her. Her husband recognized her artistic abilities and encouraged Mace to use her talent more. Now, Mace has done everything from murals at her church to painting Star Wars and Noah’s Ark themed artwork for families in their homes.

Her next test, and arguably her biggest, would be painting a mural for the town of Boiling Springs.

As the town enters phase one of its streetscape, cleaning up the downtown area was at the top of the to-do list.

Town Manager Justin Longino said they wanted to spruce up the area and thought public art would be a good place to start. Mace’s painting is on the Broad River Greenway office on 109 S. Main St.

“It was part of our rebranding process,” said Longino. “We decided to start on the South Street. Collectively, we came up with the idea to do a sunset river and forest scenes within the state of North Carolina. We kind of had the general idea, and we made some adjustments to make it fit on the building to line up with the windows and everything else that was on there.”

Mace admitted outside murals are tough because buildings have a rough texture. Yet, she embraced the challenge, saying it pushed her to get outside her comfort zone.

“It was a blast,” said Mace. “One of the most fun things was they gave me their tractor they use to decorate the tractor with christmas lights. This great guy name Billy stayed with me the whole time. He would move me up and down on the tractor to paint certain areas. It was so much fun. I’ve never done that before. It was awesome.”

The last two years have seen supply chain issues cause food and furniture shortages and now paint has been added to the mix. Mace said it was difficult to find the right colors, making an already challenging project that much more difficult. Still, she persevered, working around the lack of color options.

“It was a challenge getting paint,” said Mace. “I went to three different Lowe’s stores. There were a lot of comprises, but you learn to work with what you’ve got. You can get plain white and black, but a lot of the paints with color were hard to find.”

Mace and her family live in Maiden while her spouse works at Cherryville High School. She credits him for helping her believe in herself, no matter how tough the design may be.

“My husband has been my cheerleader,” said Mace. “I’ve done a lot of projects I didn’t think I could do.”

Latrice Williams can be reached at 704-669-3339 and lwilliams6@gannett.com.

