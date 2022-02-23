ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists his team have 'closed the chapter' after controversial end to 2021 F1 season - with Red Bull chief Christian Horner agreeing that all focus is now on the new 2022 campaign

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists F1 needs to move on from the 2021 season as he spoke alongside Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

The 2022 cars took the track in Catalunya on Wednesday morning for the first time since the controversial finale to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, when Max Verstappen claimed his maiden title at the expense of Lewis Hamilton.

The fallout from last year's conclusion has resulted in Michael Masi being fired as race director and the FIA changing regulations in how teams communicate with race stewards.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff (left) insists F1 needs to move on from the 2021 season as he spoke alongside Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner (right) on the first day of pre-season testing
F1 action returns for the first time since the controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi

Yet despite all that, with new car regulations in play this season, both team principals agreed it was time to look forward.

Speaking side-by-side at a press conference in Barcelona, Horner said: 'Maybe we have different opinions, but that's behind us now.

'We saw a great battle last year from the first race to the last. That has been hugely important for the rise in popularity of Formula 1.'

Wolff, who was furious with last year's finale, echoed Horner's sentiment: 'I agree with Christian that we need to move on.

Speaking side-by-side at a press conference, Wolff and Horner said the focus is now on 2022 

'There has been so much talk about Abu Dhabi that it came to a point that it is really damaging for all of us stakeholders of Formula 1 and we have closed the chapter and moved on.

'Now it is about 2022. The game is on again, all points are [reset] to zero and [there are] new opportunities and new risks.'

Verstappen was sixth fastest in the morning session, while Charles Leclerc topped the standings followed by Lando Norris and George Russell.

Hamilton will take to the track for the first time this afternoon.

