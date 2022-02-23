ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman hit by car on I-57 following multi-vehicle crash

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6YRE_0eMhvFqE00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – An off-duty police officer drove up to a crash on Interstate 57 at 105th Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and saw a woman trying to walk away from the scene.

The officer told her to come back and as she walked toward her vehicle, the woman was struck by another car in the left lane.

The 39-year-old is now hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said a 48-year-old man was also taken to the hospital following the crash.

All expressway lanes were shut down from Halsted to 111th streets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy