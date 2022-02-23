Woman hit by car on I-57 following multi-vehicle crash

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – An off-duty police officer drove up to a crash on Interstate 57 at 105th Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and saw a woman trying to walk away from the scene.

The officer told her to come back and as she walked toward her vehicle, the woman was struck by another car in the left lane.

The 39-year-old is now hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said a 48-year-old man was also taken to the hospital following the crash.

All expressway lanes were shut down from Halsted to 111th streets.