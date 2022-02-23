ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Jack Strain sentenced to 4 life terms without parole for sex abuse crimes

By Kenny Lopez
 3 days ago

COVINGTON (WGNO)— Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain learned his fate today. He received four life sentences without parole for sex crimes dating back to the 1970’s that continued up to and during his time as Sheriff.

“Justice was served. He is in prison for the rest of his life,” Patricia Finn, Mother to one of the sexual abuse victims Mark Finn said.

She went on to say, “He will never hurt no other child, and that’s one thing I prayed for, that he would never get out.”

In court today victims were able to give their statements looking directly at Strain.

Jack Strain pleads guilty to federal charges involving inmate work release program

Mark Finn told Strain, “You are a monster, a predator, and a pervert.” He went on to describe the emotional scars that Strain has left on him and his mother.

The maximum life sentence comes down after Strain was convicted of aggravated rape, aggravated incest, sexual battery, and indecent behavior. A jury found him guilty on all charges in early November.

Back in November, Warren Montgomery, 22nd Judicial District Attorney said, “Jack Strain was a very powerful and influential individual and it shows that no one is above the law. The evidence was overwhelming and the evidence was convincing.”

Prosecutors proved that Strain sexually abused five victims, some of them family members over a span of 40 years.

“What he put my son through, and what he put me through. I don’t want no other mother to go through this,” Patricia Finn said.

Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain found guilty of sex crimes

For this mother, she says what hurts the most is that she trusted and loved Strain like he was her own son.

“It is over with Jack. He can never get out. He’s over with and my son and I are going to pick up the pieces,” she said.

A Strain family friend takes the stand in Jack Strain trial claiming sexual abuse when he was a boy

In addition to the life sentence, Strain was also given 15 years and 15 thousand dollar fines on two different counts of aggravated incest, plus an additional fine of $28,000 for prosecution costs.

Strain’s defense lawyers plan on appealing but have not done so yet.

