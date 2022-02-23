ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bausch Health sets 2022 guidance below consensus after contraction in Q4 topline

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 3 days ago
Bausch Health Companies (BHC +0.0%) is trading flat in morning hours after the company’s Q4 2021 revenue fell short of expectations following another quarterly decline. The Q4 2021 revenue slipped ~1% YoY on a reported basis to $2.2B as the Bausch Pharma segment generated only $1.2B revenue with a decline of...

