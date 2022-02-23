ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanders, Democratic rivals file to run for Arkansas governor

By ANDREW DeMILLO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bpx6D_0eMhslzz00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and four Democrats hoping to challenge her for Arkansas governor are among the first candidates to file for office in Arkansas this week.

Tuesday marked the start of the one-week filing period to run for state and federal office in Arkansas. Dozens of candidates appeared at the Capitol for the kickoff and to file paperwork. Sanders has been running for more than a year and already has $7 million in the bank.

Democrats face an uphill battle in Arkansas, where Republicans hold majority of both chambers of the Legislature, all statewide office and every seat in its congressional delegation.

