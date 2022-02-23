ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is CVS Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recent Earnings? Focus On Medium-Term Growth Outlook

By The Value Pendulum
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CVS' shares didn't perform well despite delivering above-expectations Q4 2021 earnings, as the company's FY 2022 management guidance was disappointing. My Buy investment rating for CVS Health Corporation's (CVS) shares remains unchanged. In my previous article written almost a year ago on March 10, 2021, I shared my views about CVS'...

