Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR), which is scheduled to begin deliveries of its Ocean SUV later this year, has hinted at another potential product launch. What Happened: EV maker Fisker on Monday sent out a tweet, asking its Twitter followers to stay tuned for "something juicy" that is coming. The image shared in the tweet suggests the announcement could be regarding a new model. The company also called upon its followers to make guesses regarding the announcement.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO