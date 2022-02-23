ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Roads Closed: Several area roads still closed due to flooding

By Anna Ashcraft, Fontaine Glenn
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) –Several roads in Erie, Crawford, Forest and Warren counties remain closed as rain last week melted a majority of the snow on the ground, causing widespread flooding across the region.

As of Thursday, several area roads are still closed.

PennDOT says the roads will remain closed until the water recedes and any needed repairs can be made.

Roads Closed (2/24 update):

Crawford County:

  • Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) – Closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township;
  • Miller Station Road (Route 1016) – Closed from Route 6 in Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road in Rockdale Township;
  • McClellan Street (Route 1006) – Closed from Grant Street (Route 1025) in the Borough of Cambridge Springs to Old Plank Road (Route 1019) in Venango Township;
  • Mercer Pike (Route 2003) – Closed from 205 in Greenwood Township to Shafer Road/Towpath Road in Union Township; and
  • Spring Street (Route 2040) – Closed near the intersection with Route 102 in the City of Meadville.

Erie County:

  • Route 6 – Closed from Main Street in Mill Village to Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township; and
  • Route 215 – Closed from Wood Road in Conneaut Township to Old Albion Road (Route 3013) in Springfield Township.

Forest County:

  • Nebraska Road (Route 3004) – Closed from German Hill Road (Route 4004) to Sage Road (Route 3005) in Green Township.

Warren County:

  • Davey Hill Road (Route 3007) – Closed from Old Garland Road (Route 3014) to Route 27 in Pittsfield Township;
  • Kane Road (Route 3014) – Closed from Route 27 to Cole Hill Road in Pittsfield Township; and
  • Scotts Crossing Road (Route 4001) – Closed from Route 6 to Route 426 in Columbus Township.

The following roads have reopened since the last update:

  • Mystic Park Road (Route 1011) – Route 8 in the Borough of Hydetown to Freemont Street in Steuben Township, Crawford County;
  • Sparta Street/ Fish Flats Road/Britton Run Road (Route 1041) – Route 77 in Sparta Township to Garland Street (Route 1022) in the Borough of Centerville, Crawford County; and
  • Pleasant Street (Route 2018) – Main Street in the Borough of Elgin to Route 89 in Concord Township, Erie County.

PennDOT advises drivers to never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Visit 511PA.com for a look at current road conditions.

