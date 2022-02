February 24, 2022 - Tampa-based startup Vū Technologies, known for its advanced virtual production soundstages, has opened its new virtual production studio in Las Vegas. The new 40,000-square-foot Vū Nashville campus is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of corporately owned virtual production studios. The company recently opened a 16,000-square-foot studio in Nashville. “Vū Studios provide deeply immersive virtual environments for actors to perform as if they are on location and allows the decentralization of production by shooting across multiple studios in the network,” Vū co-founder and CEO Tim Moore said in a news release. Vū's immersive virtual environments allow actors and production crews to not have to travel to sites. A great advantage of having a studio in Nevada is that the state offers a competitive incentive program for film and video production companies. Nevada’s transferable tax credits will allow qualifying Vū clients to save 15 to 25% on their tax liability in the state, according to a news release.

