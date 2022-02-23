Three overnight robberies believed to be connected

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Investigations are open in Zone 5 after three robberies are believed to be connected with each other.

The robberies are believed to be connected in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar area.

The first one occurred just before 9:00 p.m. when officers were called to the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar.

A pair of males held cashiers at gunpoint and demanded money and left the scene with no injuries reported.

The second robbery took place at the 4900 block of Penn Avenue just before 11:00 p.m.

Two males entered the business and showed their weapons before demanding money.

A suspect fired a shot into the floor and a fragment struck an employee.

The employee was treated for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The final robbery occurred just after midnight when officers were called back to Lincoln Avenue. This time the 1500 block.

Two suspects held an employee at gunpoint and demanded money from the cash register as well as the money on their person.

Mobile and violent crime units have processed the scenes and are investigating the situations.