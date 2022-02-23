Ex-NYPD sergeants union head Ed Mullins to turn himself in, face criminal charges: officials

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/AP) -- Ed Mullins, the former head of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association, is expected to turn himself in Wednesday to face criminal charges, months after the FBI raided his home and the union’s office, two law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

Information on charges against Mullins, 59, was not immediately available. He is expected to be in federal court later on Wednesday. The officials confirming his arrest were not authorized to speak publicly about an investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.

Mullins is expected to surrender amid allegations of misappropriation of union funds, sources told the New York Post .

Messages seeking comment were left with the NYPD, the union and a lawyer who’s represented Mullins in the past. The FBI declined comment.

Mullins resigned as the head of the union on Oct. 5, hours after FBI agents were seen hauling boxes out of his Port Washington home and the union’s Lower Manhattan headquarters.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed at the time that the raids were part of an active probe but didn’t provide details.

The SBA represents about 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants and controls a $264 million retirement fund.

“The nature and scope of this criminal investigation has yet to be determined. However, it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation," the SBA Executive Board told its members in a message after his resignation.

Mullins was the outspoken face of the union before he resigned, getting into a number of controversies during his tenure.

Mullins, a police sergeant detached to full-time union work, was subject to department disciplinary proceedings last year for tweeting NYPD paperwork in 2020 regarding the arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter during protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Along with Mullins’ periodic appearances on cable networks like Fox News and Newsmax — including one in which he was pictured in front of a QAnon mug — perhaps the union’s most powerful megaphone is its 45,000-follower Twitter account, which Mullins runs himself, often to fiery effect.

In 2018, amid a rash of incidents in which police officers were doused with water, Mullins suggested it was time for then-Commissioner James O’Neill and Chief of Department Terence Monahan to “consider another profession” and tweeted that “O’KNEEL must go!”

O’Neill retorted that Mullins was “a bit of a keyboard gangster” who seldom showed up to department functions.

Last year, Mullins came under fire for tweets calling the city’s former Health Commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, a “b****” and U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres a “first-class whore.”

Mullins was upset over reports Barbot refused to give face masks to police in the early days of the pandemic and angry with Torres’ calls for an investigation into a potential police work slowdown in September 2020.

Torres, who is gay, denounced Mullins’ tweet as homophobic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.