ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Pickleball Coronado Association Founded to Encourage Local Play

By Promoted Partner
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 3 days ago

The country’s fastest growing sport is growing in Coronado. So much so that the sport of pickleball needs more courts to continue its growth in our town, say residents who recently founded the Pickleball Coronado Association (PCA) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVBTN_0eMhqfdD00
Brenda Arnold

Local resident Brenda Arnold , the PCA’s ﬁrst president, reports there are already several hundred women and men of all ages playing pickleball in Coronado. “As a health and ﬁtness enthusiast, you would think I started playing pickleball for the good things it could do for my body; instead, I started playing pickleball for what it could do for my brain. The takeaway from a recent podcast was that every time you learn something new your brain makes a new connection. The podcast highlighted ping pong, tennis and pickleball as wonderful brain sports. Since I didn’t own a ping pong table and had never really played tennis, I decided I would learn pickleball. I borrowed a paddle, learned the rules, and played my ﬁrst game—I was hooked! Next I recruited my friends and family to join me. Everyone I know who has tried the game loves it. Pickleball checks all the boxes… ﬁtness, friendships and most of all fun!”

Brenda invited eight friends to play on courts at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa. Those friends, both women and men, invited others, who then invited others. Now, Arnold’s group “Brenda’s Ballers” includes more than 20 for Wednesday afternoon fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGD8v_0eMhqfdD00
Coronado resident Brenda Arnold is president of the newly formed Pickleball Coronado Association. Her group includes women and men of diverse ages who play Wednesday afternoons at the Marriott.

When Bridget Stoll moved to Coronado in 2018 she knew only a few people. “I retired in 2020 and started playing pickleball that fall. I’ve met so many new friends playing pickleball, but this city is falling behind the curve when it comes to accommodating the growing number of players. Coronado really needs permanent, dedicated pickleball courts in both the Village and the Cays.”

There are presently 19 public tennis courts in Coronado, but no public pickleball courts. Most who have joined the new Pickleball Coronado Association play on permanent courts at the Marriott or on temporary courts at the City’s tennis facility in the Cays. A single tennis court on which 2 to 4 people play may be laid out at as four pickleball courts accommodating up to 16 players. After assessing relative  demand for the two sports, the Marriott converted two of its tennis courts into eight courts for pickleball. The courts are often ﬁlled to capacity.

The process for playing at the Cays is more complex. PCA President Arnold credits another resident, Tammy Carney , as Coronado’s Pickleball Ambassador. It was Carney who, in 2012, began the time-demanding and back-breaking work of laying down temporary tape lines twice each week – ﬁrst on a high school court and now at the Cays – to create Coronado’s ﬁrst public pickleball venues. And, it was Carney, ﬁrst as a City employee and more recently, as pickleball coordinator for Impact Activities, who organizes clinics, gives lessons and even provides paddles and balls for beginning players. Impact Activities is the private vendor with whom Coronado contracts to manage tennis and pickleball on City courts.

“It’s exciting to see how many people are now playing pickleball in Coronado,” say Carney, “but the demand for court time now exceeds the courts available. Not only do we need more courts, we need permanent, dedicated pickleball courts that don’t rely on the labor of one or two people to periodically lay down temporary lines.” How long does it take to lay down the special tape necessary to temporarily create four pickleball courts on a tennis court? “Well, it would take you at least 45 minutes”, said Tammy, “however, I can do it in 20 minutes because I’ve been doing it for 10 years.”

While pickleball is certainly a sport friendly to women, gender representation in the new PCA is evenly split. Jon Pollock captains a group of 36 players – all men – who play at the Marriott on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. “Pickleball has gone viral” said Pollock. “Two years ago, there were three of us looking for a fourth to play doubles. Today, our group has 36 players ranging in age from 16 to 84. In how many other sports could this happen?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuXAk_0eMhqfdD00
Coronado resident Jon Pollock (right) captains a group of 36 ranging in age from 16 to 84. “In how many other sports could this happen?” asks Pollock.

Harry Smith volunteered to be the PCA’s Communications and Technology Associate in which capacity he is now building the new group’s website pickleballcoronado.org . “Coronado City leadership needs to come out and see the activity on the pickleball courts EVERY day of the week. I think it’s important that they see ﬁrsthand the size, scope and popularity of this growing sport in Coronado. It’s magic: friendships being made, neighbors meeting neighbors, and memories being created.”

Who is the PCA ? As stated on their website, “ Pickleball Coronado Association is a local group of pickleball enthusiasts of various ages and backgrounds. They welcome all players from beginners to advanced and foster community both on and oﬀ the court! Their goal is to see the advancement of the sport so more residents and visitors can enjoy the game of pickleball! We encourage all those interested in learning, playing and enjoying pickleball to join Pickleball Coronado Association right away. Joining is easy and it’s free. Just go to our website pickleballcoronado.org . We hope to see you on the courts!”

The story Pickleball Coronado Association Founded to Encourage Local Play appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Promoted Partner .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Coronado Times

The 2022 Coronado Community READ Winner is… “West with Giraffes”!

After a months-long process that included recruiting of nominations, narrowing them down, and a public vote, the Coronado Public Library is excited to accounce the 2022 Coronado Community READ title, […] The story The 2022 Coronado Community READ Winner is… “West with Giraffes”! appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Public Library.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Jack & Grace Elardo Honored for Raising Over $20,000 for CSF, Awarded “Jack & Grace Day” by Mayor Bailey

Coronado residents and CUSD students Jack and Grace Elardo were honored this month at the January 18th City Council meeting and again at a CUSD School Board meeting on January 20th […] The story Jack & Grace Elardo Honored for Raising Over $20,000 for CSF, Awarded “Jack & Grace Day” by Mayor Bailey appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Schools Foundation.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Sports Calendar – Feb. 14-19, 2022

This week’s sports schedule for the Coronado High School Islanders and Coronado Middle School Tritons. Go Nado! Coronado School Sports Feb. 14-19, 2022 DAY DATE TEAM OPPONENT SITE GAME Mon […] The story Coronado Sports Calendar – Feb. 14-19, 2022 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Crossing Paths Kinetic Sculpture Coming to Coronado (video)

The “My Bike” kinetic sculpture that sits bayside at Tidelands Park is the most famous and beloved work of public art in Coronado. Now kinetic sculptor Amos Robinson is bringing […] The story Crossing Paths Kinetic Sculpture Coming to Coronado (video) appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Brad Willis.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coronado, CA
Sports
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Government
Coronado, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
The Coronado Times

Garage Buona Forchetta and Gelato Paradiso to Serve Specialties Saturday Evening in Support of Schools

Submitted Content Everyone’s got to eat, right? On Saturday, February 26, check out Buona Forchetta’s mobile pizza oven while you enjoy a delicious Buona Forchetta wood fired pizza. Top off […] The story Garage Buona Forchetta and Gelato Paradiso to Serve Specialties Saturday Evening in Support of Schools appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Applicants for Interim CUSD Board Seat Share Reasons for Applying

After the January resignation of Stacy Keszei from the Coronado Unified School District Board of Trustees, the Board voted to select an interim trustee. Applications were accepted from January 26 […] The story Applicants for Interim CUSD Board Seat Share Reasons for Applying appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Game Player Meetup – Feb. 9

The John D. Spreckels Center will be holding its first “Game Player Meetup” Wednesday, February 9, from 3 to 4 pm. Bring your Cribbage, Backgammon, Mexican Train, Scrabble board or […] The story Game Player Meetup – Feb. 9 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Rotary Presents 26th Annual Golf Tournament – March 18, 2022

Join us! The Rotary Club of Coronado is presenting its 26th Annual Coronado Rotary Charity Golf Tournament at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course on Friday, March 18, 2022. The annual […] The story Rotary Presents 26th Annual Golf Tournament – March 18, 2022 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Rotary Club of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pca#Tness#Marriott Resort Spa
The Coronado Times

PAWS Welcomes New Sr. Manager of Fund Development

“We are PAWSitively thrilled to welcome Jennifer Stein into our organization as the Sr. Manager of Fund Development for PAWS of Coronado. Jennifer will be responsible for overseeing outreach and […] The story PAWS Welcomes New Sr. Manager of Fund Development appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by PAWS of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

iPhone Q&A Workshop March 3

Learn more about your iPhone in this one-time workshop at the John D. Spreckels center. Nick Burmeister from the Coronado Public Library will provide a hands-on interactive presentation that will […] The story iPhone Q&A Workshop March 3 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
The Coronado Times

Queens of Crown City: Andrea Kane ~ Health Issues Lead to Life and Business Transformation

Growing up in the 1970s and ’80s in rural New Jersey, Andrea Kane says healthful eating wasn’t even a consideration in the southern-inspired fried foods her mom served up.  “People […] The story Queens of Crown City: Andrea Kane ~ Health Issues Lead to Life and Business Transformation appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

AR Workshop Comes to Coronado March 25th

AR Workshop is a franchise of Do-It-Yourself home décor workshops. Locations can be found all across the country, and now Coronado residents Laura and Chris Nelson have opened up their […] The story AR Workshop Comes to Coronado March 25th appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Alyssa K. Burns.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

CUSD District Nurse Joellen Semo Recognized with Excellence Award

Source: Coronado Unified School District Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) District Nurse Joellen Semo, BSN, MPH has been selected as the San Diego County School Boards Association (SDCSBA) 2022 Staff […] The story CUSD District Nurse Joellen Semo Recognized with Excellence Award appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

CHS Senior Morgan Bradbury Receives World Language Student Award

CHS senior Morgan Bradbury (l) and her AP Spanish teacher Megan Probasco celebrated Bradbury’s Language Student of the Year award. Probasco nominated her student for the statewide award which includes […] The story CHS Senior Morgan Bradbury Receives World Language Student Award appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Playhouse Announces Inaugural Black History Month Program in Partnership with Typa Theatre Company

Coronado Playhouse is incredibly excited to partner with TYPA Theatre Company in hosting its inaugural showcase dedicated to honoring Black History Month entitled “Expression of Black Joy and Unity.” This […] The story Coronado Playhouse Announces Inaugural Black History Month Program in Partnership with Typa Theatre Company appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Playhouse.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

36th Annual Salute to the Military Ball – April 9, 2022

  After two years of postponement, the Salute to the Military Ball is on for Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at the Hotel del Coronado! This year’s theme is what was […] The story 36th Annual Salute to the Military Ball – April 9, 2022 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Chamber of Commerce.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
265
Followers
159
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy