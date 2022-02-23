Gee, what a surprise. Kanye misses the Donda 2 release date

Forget Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. If you want to listen to ‘Donda 2,’ you’re going to have to shell out for a $200 Stem Player. Here’s what you need to know. “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” Kanye “Ye” West announced on Feb. 17, five days before the sequel to his 2021 album was set to drop. Ye, 44, said that his new album would not be available on “Apple, Amazon, Spotify, or YouTube.” Ye explained this move by saying that today’s music artists “get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

