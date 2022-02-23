ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Gee, what a surprise. Kanye misses the Donda 2 release date

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday (February 22) was the day Kanye was supposed to drop his Donda 2 album. In preparation, he sold over US$2 million worth of his Stem player (a $200 piece of hardware required to listen to the album; it won’t be released any...

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West's Stem Player Pulls In $2.2M Ahead Of 'Donda 2' Release

Kanye West’s desire to bet on himself has been his mindset for over 20 years. As fans begin to relive the early stages of Ye with his Jeen-Yuhs documentary, his newest endeavor has reportedly put plenty of money in his pocket. In a since-deleted Instagram post he shared on...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Miss Kuroitsu Episode 6 Release Date

Miss Kuroitsu episode six details are available below. The last episode tackled the life of an employee. Newly hired employees are required to collect stamps from executives. They would have to go mountain trekking or even go deep-sea diving. Take note, each executive has a different hobby. Episode five introduced...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Kanye
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
David Bowie
Person
Alan Cross
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gee#Music Industry#Stem#Donda 2
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Kanye Wests’ Stem Player: What To Know About Device & How To Listen To His ‘Donda 2’ Album

Forget Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. If you want to listen to ‘Donda 2,’ you’re going to have to shell out for a $200 Stem Player. Here’s what you need to know. “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” Kanye “Ye” West announced on Feb. 17, five days before the sequel to his 2021 album was set to drop. Ye, 44, said that his new album would not be available on “Apple, Amazon, Spotify, or YouTube.” Ye explained this move by saying that today’s music artists “get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Apple Insider

Kanye West won't release 'Donda 2' on 'oppressive' Apple Music or Spotify

Calling out what he calls the "oppressive system" of streaming music services such as Apple Music, Kanye West says his forthcoming "Donda 2" album will be exclusively on his own Stem Player device. Kanye West has announced the February 22, 2022, release of "Donda 2," a followup to his 2021...
MUSIC
thecinemaholic.com

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Act 2 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, Netflix’s ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Triligy’ is a documentary series that presents an incredibly compelling portrait of the artist’s life and career. After all, it delves deep into Kanye’s – or Ye’s – creative process from the earliest days to showcase precisely how he went from an up-and-coming producer to an international hitmaker.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Kanye Releases 'DONDA 2' Merch, Announces Performance Livestream

After weeks of teasing, Kanye West is now preparing to officially drop DONDA 2. Taking to Instagram, Ye announced that his EXPERIENCE PERFORMANCE for the DONDA sequel will be available through livestream. The event at the LoanDepot Park stadium in Miami, Florida will have a full audience and serve as...
MIAMI, FL
Complex

We Listened to the First Four ‘Donda 2’ Songs on Kanye’s Stem Player—Here’s What We Thought

Fire up your Stem Players—the first four songs from Kanye West’s Donda 2 have arrived. After previewing a bunch of new music at a listening event in Miami on Tuesday night, Kanye released four songs that can be downloaded on his Stem Player device: “Security,” “Pablo,” “Broken Road,” and “We Did It Kid.” As promised, these songs are only available for owners of the Stem Player, and they aren’t on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. To get the music, you need to plug the Stem Player into your computer, go to stemplayer.com, and ​​sync the new songs.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy